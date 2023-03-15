Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy gets a nasty shock at her hen do

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed a nasty shock for Daisy Midgeley as her hen do gets underway.

Has stalker Justin struck again?

What horrors await the bride-to-be as she prepares to tie the knot?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers in full below.

Glenda has big plans for Daisy and Daniel’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

Jenny and Glenda make preparations for the wedding

When Daisy asks Jenny if she would give her away at the wedding, Jenny is overjoyed – and accepts.

Later, Amy tries on her bridesmaid’s dress.

However, when Daisy brings up the hen do, Amy panics.

Clearly she is struggling with her feelings about her trauma at the hands of Aaron.

She tells Daisy that she won’t be able to make the party.

Can Glenda talk Daisy into letting her sing at the wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Glenda is determined that she will perform at the wedding.

Trying to convince Daisy, she starts belting out songs behind the bar.

Will Daisy agree to let Glenda perform at the wedding?

Elsewhere, Christina is planning an even more unwelcome surprise for Daisy…

The arrival of two old friends takes Daisy by surprise (Credit: ITV)

Daisy gets a nasty shock as the hen do gets underway

It’s the night of Daniel and Daisy’s respective stag and hen dos.

Daniel and his friends have a low-key party over at the Bistro.

Meanwhile, Christina reveals that she’s arranged a surprise for Daisy.

But what does she have planned for her daughter?

Christina’s surprise for Daisy leaves her feeling mortified (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: A blast from the past for Daisy

As Christina reveals her surprise, Daisy is horrified to see two old friends walk through the doors.

Daisy puts on a brave face, but she is mortified by the arrival of Samantha and Ellie.

After previously telling Daniel how they’d fallen out and she never wanted to see them again, it’s fair to say Daisy’s not happy.

But will she and her former pals make amends?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

