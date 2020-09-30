Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig gets some devastating news

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Craig gets some devastating news. Will he be okay?

In next week’s visit to the cobbles, Faye is helping Tim and Sally secretly plan their wedding, as they don’t want Tim’s dad Geoff to find out about their big day.

However when the wedding party are enjoying a low-key hen party in the back garden, Geoff overhears their plans.

Sally and Tim get married! (Credit: ITV)

Later Faye apologises to Tim and Sally for letting the cat out of the bag. The couple play it down and Tim implores Geoff to stay away from the wedding.

However soon Faye reveals that she has some news of her own – she has a new boyfriend who she met online. But hearing this, Craig tries his best to mask his disappointment.

Faye announces she has a new boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Does he have feelings for his close friend?

Coronation Street: Geoff tries to ruin Sally and Tim’s wedding

Tim and Sally return from the registry office a married couple and head off to their reception in the Bistro.

But a police officer turns up at the celebrations, what tricks has Geoff got up his sleeve this time?

Tim tells Geoff he only has himself to blame for losing his family.

Coronation Street: A history of Craig and Faye

Fans of Coronation Street know Craig and Faye have been friends for many years.

Back in 2015, Faye discovered she was pregnant at the age of 12 and gave birth shortly after her 13th birthday.

Craig is disappointed when he learns Faye has been seeing someone (Credit: ITV)

The only person Faye told was her pal Craig. However when she went into labour, he told her family what had happened.

Despite suspicions that Craig was the father, it was later revealed to be one of Faye’s classmates, Jackson.

Over the years, the two have remained close. But has his feelings developed for Faye?

