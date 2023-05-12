In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Craig notices that Faye and Jackson are nowhere to be found and goes searching for them.

With Faye and Jackson together in the furniture shop, Craig hears a phone go off and heads inside to find Faye.

But, as Faye tells Jackson to hide, will Craig find out about Jackson and Faye in Coronation Street spoilers?

Gary becomes suspicious of Faye and Jackson (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gary’s on to Faye

Next week, Faye’s emotional when Miley tells her how much she’ll miss her when she moves away to Slough.

Miley begs Faye to consider joining them in Slough. However, Faye’s torn when Craig tells her that he’s been given a secondment in the CID.

Faye decides to plan a party for Craig to celebrate his promotion and tells Beth, Sally and Izzy about the surprise.

Later on, Miley asks Faye to help her with a family tree project, with Gary chipping in to help provide some Windass family history.

Jackson praises Faye for helping out, with Gary quick to pick up on Faye’s reaction to Jackson’s compliment.

Will Craig find out about them? (Credit: ITV)

Craig finds out about Jackson and Faye?

As Gary questions Faye over Jackson, she admits that Jackson tried to kiss her but she rejected him as she loves Craig.

With this, Gary encourages Faye and Jackson to talk things through inside of the furniture shop. Inside, Jackson tells Faye that she’ll regret it forever if she doesn’t move to Slough with them.

Meanwhile, Craig is shocked when he turns up at the Bistro and walks right into his surprise party. With Jackson and Faye missing from the celebrations, Craig calls Faye’s phone.

Hearing the phone ring in the furniture shop, Craig turns up just after Faye tells Jackson to hide under a desk. But, will Craig rumble Jackson and Faye?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Craig find out about Jackson and Faye? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.