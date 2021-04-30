Coronation Street spoilers reveal Corey and Kelly flirt with each other. Is he going to cheat on Asha?

In tonight’s episodes of the ITV soap (Friday, April 30) Asha suggests to Corey that they should get a couple of cats so they can be a proper family. However it’s clear Corey doesn’t share her enthusiasm.

Coronation Street spoilers: Corey to cheat on Asha with Kelly?

Later Kelly accuses Corey of turning into Mr Boring and Corey reckons she’s jealous. But it’s clear they’re enjoying the banter. Are they growing closer?

In next week’s scenes Asha suggests another evening in with a box set Corey is unimpressed. He soon tells her he’s going out with his friends.

He soon heads out and goes to meet Kelly in Speed Daal. As they openly flirt with each other, Nina watches concerned.

Nina spots Kelly and Corey flirting (Credit: ITV)

Soon Summer and Eli join Corey and Kelly in Speed Daal. When Corey and Kelly continue to unashamedly flirt with each other in front of their friends, Summer feels uncomfortable.

She points out to Kelly that Asha wouldn’t like her flirting with her boyfriend. Meanwhile Nina runs into Asha and tentatively mentions that she saw Kelly and Corey flirting in Speed Daal.

How will Asha react?

Nina and Seb attacked by Corey and his friends

Later in the week Corey tells Asha he’s going to meet his mate Eli. But Eli soon pulls up in a stolen car.

Desperate not to let him down Asha gets in the car with Kelly and Summer. They soon stop at a wasteland and get out the beer and turn up the music.

Seb and Nina come across Corey and his mates (Credit: ITV)

But Asha and Summer are horrified to discover the vehicle is stolen. As Kelly berates them, Corey joins in.

Devastated Asha heads home and meets Amy on the way back.

Meanwhile Seb and Nina are taking a walk along the canal when they come across the gang.

When a drunk Eli and Corey start making nasty jibes at Nina, Summer feels uneasy and heads home.

Nina and Seb are attacked (Credit: ITV)

Egged on by Eli, Kelly slaps Nina across the face.

As Seb and Nina hurry away, the gang gives chase and they find themselves subject to an unprovoked and vicious attack.

