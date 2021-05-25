Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Corey takes a horror fall. But will Asha, Abi and Nina call for help or leave him?

In next week’s scenes Nina overhears Asha telling Corey that she’d like them to get back together.

She is horrified and points out that Corey killed Seb. But Asha is determined to stick to her plan and defends Corey leaving Nina devastated.

Asha assures her that she’s still her friend and things aren’t how they look.

Abi wants Nina to come to Seb’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile after a chat with Roy, Abi dumps a bag of goth dresses in front of Nina, ordering her to put one on as Seb would want her at his funeral dressed as the Nina he loved.

Coronation Street spoilers: Corey attends Seb’s funeral

Later Abi sits beside Seb’s coffin and her heart breaks as she tells him she wishes she had been a better mum.

As Seb’s hearse pulls up on the street, Abi’s emotional. However Nina is disgusted when Corey appears and makes out he wants to pay his respects.

Corey makes out he wants to pay his respects to Seb (Credit: ITV)

As the wake takes place in the Rovers, Abi is devastated to overhear Corey on his mobile, laughing about Seb’s death.

Picking up a broken bottle, Abi sets off after Corey, hellbent on getting revenge.

As Abi goes after Corey, Asha clocks the bottle in her hand and begs her to drop it, pointing out that Seb wouldn’t want her to end up back in prison.

Asha stops Abi (Credit: ITV)

Later Abi meets up with a dealer and buys some drugs.

Nina learns about Asha’s plan

At the flat, Asha convinces Corey that she believes he’s innocent and wants to spend the night with him.

Having got the drugs from Abi, Asha slips them into Corey’s drink.

When Abi reveals Asha’s plan to drug Corey and go through his phone, Nina is shocked to realise Asha has been playing him.

Is Asha in danger? (Credit: ITV)

With Corey unconscious, Asha looks through his phone. But a call from a worried Nina causes Corey to stir.

As a suspicious but disorientated Corey staggers around, Abi and Nina arrive at the flat.

Corey tries to barge past them but he loses his balance and falls down the stairs.

As Asha looks down at Corey’s lifeless body, the women are left with a decision to make.

Will they help Corey? (Credit: ITV)

Will they call an ambulance or leave him for dead to pay for what he did to Seb?

Later Abi returns home and pulls out the order of service from Seb’s funeral and is overcome with emotion.

Coronation Street airs tonight Friday (May 21) at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

