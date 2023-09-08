Coronation Street spoilers: Child dies in fatal car accident?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Eliza’s life is on the line as she’s hit by a car whilst in an argument with Stu.

Frustrated with Stu and wanting to spend more time with her dad, Eliza’s soon a victim of a car accident.

But, will Eliza be okay as her life’s put at risk in Coronation Street spoilers?

Eliza wants to spend time with Dom (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Eliza has been wanting to see her dad

Recently in Coronation Street, Eliza has been wanting to see her dad after she started having secret online calls with him.

Soon enough, Stu found out about Dom and called Bridget to ask whether Eliza could see him.

Bridget told Stu that Dom shouldn’t be allowed to see his daughter. However, Stu eventually allowed them to see each other whist he was present.

Now, Eliza’s grown too attached to her dad and wants to spend time with him rather than Stu.

Next week, Eliza turns rebellious as Dom fails to show up to see Eliza. But, as she puts herself in danger, will Eliza realise that her dad’s not worth the risk?

Stu tends to an injured Eliza Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Eliza in fatal car accident?

With Dom being a no-show, Stu encourages Eliza to get in the car so that they can visit her mum.

Eliza acts unbothered by seeing her mum, angering Stu. It isn’t long before he lashes out and tells her that if Eliza’s dad cared about her he would’ve shown up.

Angry with Stu, Eliza rushes out of the car and gets hit by another car, falling to the ground in pain.

The driver speeds away as Stu comes to the aid of Eliza, taking her to the hospital.

At the hospital, Stu realises that he must call Dom who then arrives with a big teddy bear for his daughter. But, will Eliza be okay? Or, will the car accident prove deadly?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

