With Cathy Matthews set to leave Coronation Street this summer, the seeds of her departure are sown this week, new spoilers reveal, when she and boyfriend Brian find themselves at loggerheads.

When Brian promises her a “date night” out on the town, Cathy gets herself glammed up ready to be shown a good time.

So she is left crestfallen when it turns out that Brian is taking her to the Rovers.

Jenny is throwing a tasting night for Leo’s new guest ale he’s been brewing.

But while Brian gets stuck in, Cathy isn’t impressed.

What’s Brian’s secret?

Later on, Cathy is in for a surprise after all – but not necessarily a pleasant one.

She spots some paperwork in Brian’s bag. Unable to resist, Cathy takes a peek.

Her face falls as she sees what’s in the papers.

What secret is Brian hiding that Cathy has uncovered?

And why does she find it so shocking?

Coronation Street spoilers: The end for Brian and Cathy

The storyline marks the beginning of the end for Cathy after the announcement by Melanie Hill that she was quitting the soap after seven years.

Brian and Cathy have become a popular couple since they got together in 2017.

The pair even bought The Kabin from Rita in 2019, putting them right at the centre of the Street action.

Not for much longer, however.

Cathy’s departure will spell the end for the pair.

While the nature of Cathy’s exit remains a secret, it’ll be a sad day for Corrie fans.

But with more drama in coming up, let’s enjoy them while we can.

