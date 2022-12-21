Coronation Street spoilers: Carla sacks Sarah after huge betrayal

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Carla sacks Sarah after discovering that she’s betrayed her with Michael.

As Sarah and Michael start a business together, Carla finds out and sends Sarah packing.

But, Sarah soon finds herself in a difficult situation.

Sarah’s been keeping her business idea a secret from Carla (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Michael plan to start their business together

Sarah and Michael have recently been wanting to start a business together.

Michael’s had a lot of business ideas over the years but this particular one seems promising.

The pair want to start a fashion range with matching outfits for parents and their children.

Sarah recently asked Stephen to invest in her business after things fell through with a potential investor.

Stephen was put on the spot and agreed.

Next week, Sarah tells Stephen that everything is in place to get their business up and running.

All they need is the money.

Stephen then tells Elaine that she should invest her money in Sarah’s business instead of lending it to him.

But, will Sarah and Michael’s business cause problems at Underworld?

Will Carla give Sarah and Michael their jobs back? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla sacks Sarah

Finding out about Sarah and Michael’s business plans, Carla feels betrayed.

Carla confronts Sarah but things backfire.

Sarah and Michael resign from their jobs at Underworld.

However, later on, Sarah’s feeling regretful when Stephen reveals that he can’t get his hands on the 10k Sarah needs.

Elaine can’t invest like Stephen had hoped because her house sale has fallen through.

Sarah and Michael return to the factory hanging their heads, with their egos much smaller than when they left earlier.

They beg for their jobs back, pleading with Carla.

But, will Carla let them back into Underworld?

Will Sarah and Michael ever be able to start their business?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

