Coronation Street SPOILERS: Carla accused of cheating on Peter again

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Peter accuses Carla of cheating on him again.

In next week’s scenes Sarah is pleased when Lucas calls at Underworld to do business. But Carla masks her discomfort.

Peter isn’t happy when Carla says she has to go to Harrogate to meet someone from Lucas’ firm. But when Lucas returns to the factory, he insists his intentions are honourable.

Lucas and Carla discuss sales strategy (Credit: ITV)

As Carla and Lucas go over her sales strategy, neither of them notice Peter approaching with a bunch of flowers.

Peter heads out unseen by Carla or Lucas and is clearly upset. Carla calls at No.1 for her overnight bag to find Peter wallowing in his self-pity.

Peter is upset t see Carla and Lucas together (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s bewildered as to why he’s so sad, unaware he overheard her conversation with Lucas.

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla sends Sarah to Harrogate

Soon Jenny convinces Carla to join her for a glass of wine and send Sarah to the business meeting in Harrogate in her place.

But when a tipsy Carla receives a call from Peter, she declines and sends him a text making out she went to Harrogate as she originally planned.

Jenny convinces Carla to join her for a glass of wine (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Adam calls at No.1 to keep watch over Peter. When he reveals to Peter that Carla ducked out of the Harrogate trip and Sarah went instead, Peter realises she’d lied to him and calls Carla again.

Later Peter confides in Steve that he suspects Carla spent the night with her old flame Lucas. Peter confronts his girlfriend in the factory and accuses her of cheating on him with Lucas.

She assures Peter that she loves him but can’t help wondering if it’s being with her that drives him to drink.

Lucas tells Carla that Sarah gave a great sales pitch (Credit: ITV)

Lucas tells Carla that Sarah gave a great sales pitch and as a result they’ll be seeing a lot more of each other. Carla paints on a smile but it’s clear she’s concerned about what Peter will think.

How will Peter take the news?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

