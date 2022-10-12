Coronation Street spoilers: Bridget drops another bombshell on Stu and Yasmeen

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bridget drops a bombshell on Stu and Yasmeen as she calls them from prison.

As Bridget and Lucy are charged for their involvement in Charlie’s murder, Bridget shocks Stu as she rings him with some news.

But what does Bridget say in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bridget couldn’t keep the secret anymore (Credit: ITV)

Bridget revealed the truth to Stu

Stu was wrongly accused of murdering a young waitress called Charlie Walters, serving a lengthy prison sentence for the crime.

Ever since his ex-wife, Lucy, dropped the bombshell that Stu was a ‘murderer’, Stu has been trying to prove his innocence.

Stu’s apparent crime meant that his daughter, Bridget, wanted nothing to do with him.

However, it was recently revealed that Bridget knew that Stu was innocent all along.

Bringing her daughter Eliza with her to spend time with Stu, Bridget’s emotions got the better of her when Eliza started asking Stu about prison.

When Stu ran to check if Bridget was okay, she couldn’t hide the truth anymore.

She then revealed the painful truth of who was guilty of Charlie’s murder.

Bridget and Lucy plead guilty (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bridget drops a bombshell on Stu

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, Stu finds out that both Bridget and Lucy have been charged for the murder of Charlie Walters.

Stu tries to put on a brave face for little Eliza’s sake, but the news gets to him.

When Alya finds out, she’s feeling a bit guilty for doing the DNA test, but Dee-Dee reassures her.

Later on, Bridget calls Stu from prison and drops a huge bombshell.

She tells her dad that both she and Lucy have pleaded guilty to the murder.

With a prison sentence looming, Bridget asks Stu to look after Eliza.

Both Stu and Yasmeen are left shocked at such big news.

Is Eliza here to stay? (Credit: ITV)

Will Eliza be allowed to stay?

Stu’s been asked by Bridget to look after Eliza but a social worker comes and crushes their dreams.

She says that until Stu is officially proved to be innocent, then Eliza must go into care.

Will Eliza be able to live with Stu or will she end up in care?

How long will it take for Stu to clear his name?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

