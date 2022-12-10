Coronation Street spoilers: Cobbles to be rocked by horror bomb plot this Christmas

Coronation Street spoilers reveal the cobbles are set to be rocked by a horror bomb plot this Christmas.

The cobbles will never be the same again as far right gang leader Griff plots a devastating attack that could kill the residents.

Griff is planning a horrifying Christmas attack in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bomb plot to rock cobbles

As Max unwraps his present on Christmas Day, he is thrilled to find a state of the art editing package.

But when David makes a joke about Griff, Max leaps to his defence and storms out.

Later, when David spots Griff being pally with Max at the Christmas market, David loses his temper and tries to drag Max away, but telling David he hates him, Max announces that he’s moving in with Griff.

Reeling from how it’s all turned out, David doesn’t know what to do.

Over at Griff’s, Max is falling further under Griff’s thrall and he puts his video editing skills to use for him.

David’s shaken when Toyah warns him that Griff is a dangerous man and he needs to get Max out of his grasp.

Coronation Street Christmas terror?

Meanwhile, Max’s sister Lily ends up watching one of Max’s far right propaganda videos.

She shows it to Eliza, but she’s horrified and tells grandad Stu what it is.

When Stu shows David and Shona what Max has been up to, everything falls into place.

As the New Year approaches, Griff is furious over plans to turn the Christmas market into a Peace Festival.

Ordering undercover cop Spider to meet him, Griff jumps him with a crowbar – and leaves him fighting for his life.

He’s rushed to hospital but will he be OK?

As Maria, Alya, Yasmeen, Daryan, Stu and Gary set up the stalls at the Peace Market, things appear calm.

But when Max realises something strange, he makes a deadly discovery.

Will Max be able to put a stop to Griff’s plan? (Credit: ITV)

Having been told by Griff and the gang that the Speed Daal van is now at the bottom of the canal, Max is concerned when he sees it back on Victoria Street.

And when Lauren takes a call from her dad, warning her to steer well away from the market today, a worried Max reckons they should call the police and warn people.

But will he be able to convince Lauren to do the right thing? Will they be in time?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Meanwhile, Spider comes round from his operation after it proves a success.

Toyah assures him that she’ll learn to put up with the dangers of his job as she can’t live without him.

But she might have to if the explosion rips through Weatherfield.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

