Coronation Street spoilers: Billy finds out Summer plans to sell her baby?

In latest Coronation Street spoilers for next week, it has been revealed that Billy may discover that Summer is planning to sell her baby.

But how will he react when he finds out?

Summer Spellman recently learned that she is pregnant with boyfriend Aaron’s baby.

However, she does not plan on keeping the child.

Summer recently revealed to Aaron that she had sold her baby for

Summer plans to sell her baby

After ruling out abortion, Summer and Aaron first considered giving the child up for adoption.

But then a woman named Esther offered her £10,000 for the baby.

This is the exact amount Aaron’s dad needs to go to rehab.

After accepting the offer, Summer told Aaron about her plan for the child.

But now it looks as though Billy is about to learn Summer’s secret.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Summer reassures Billy that she loves him – and loved living with him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy fears he has pushed Summer away

These latest developments in the storyline begin with Summer moving out of the flat she shares with Billy.

When Todd pops by, he is shocked to see Summer packing up her things.

Later, in the Rovers, Billy admits to Todd that he has been too overbearing with Summer.

Todd tells Summer that Billy is really hurt.

Summer explains to Billy that she loves him and will miss living with him.

However, her plan for the baby secretly remains in motion.

Will Billy find out?

Mike and Esther come around to see Aaron and Summer… but will Billy figure out what they’re up to? (Credit: ITV)

The game is up for Summer?

Later in the week, Mike and Esther call in to see Summer and Aaron.

While they are all together, Billy pops around for a visit.

Summer panics as Billy arrives, fearing that he will realise what is going on.

Will Billy put two and two together when he sees everyone gathered in Summer and Aaron’s living room?

How will he react when he learns that Summer is planning to sell her baby?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

