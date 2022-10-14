Coronation Street spoilers: Baby shock for Chesney and Gemma

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Chesney gets a shock when he finds a positive pregnancy test in Gemma’s jacket.

When Gemma’s out of the room, Chesney goes to answer her phone from her pocket.

He’s confused when a pregnancy test falls out.

But, is Gemma actually pregnant in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

Chesney gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Chesney finds a positive pregnancy test

Next week, Gemma is thrilled when she grabs a bargain at the charity clothes swap stall.

She’s quick to show Chesney her new jacket.

However, when she nips off to the loo, her phones rings in her pocket.

Ches goes to answer it for Gemma but gets a shock when he finds a pregnancy test fall out.

Picking it up, he’s taken aback when he realises that it’s displaying a positive result.

Viewers will know that Ches and Gemma have 5 children – Joseph and the quads.

There’s a lot of chaos in their house as it is so you can only imagine what another baby would bring.

But, as Chesney questions Gemma, is she actually pregnant?

Ches had a false alarm (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma is not pregnant

Still in shock, Ches confronts Gemma about the pregnancy test but luckily for him, it’s not hers.

It must have belonged to whoever originally owned the jacket before they gave it to the clothes swap.

With a sigh of relief, Chesney and Gemma question who the pregnancy test belongs to.

With ‘nosey’ as her middle name, Gemma sets out to solve the mystery.

She even starts asking Carla and Daisy whether the test is theirs.

They both deny being pregnant which makes Gemma run out of options.

However, when she shows Paul the jacket, he recognises it but keeps his mouth zipped.

With Gemma still clueless as to who is expecting a baby, Paul’s worked it out.

The jacket is Summer’s meaning that she must be the one who is pregnant.

Will Paul confront Summer about the pregnancy test?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

