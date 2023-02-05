Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed possible baby joy for Sarah Platt and Adam Barlow when she agrees to try for a baby with him.

But Sarah is busy with her business venture with Michael and Stephen – will the timing ever be right for the reluctant mum?

Is a child on the horizon for the couple?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline below.

Adam has babies on the brain (Credit: ITV)

Adam is feeling broody in Coronation Street spoilers

As the story begins, Adam tells Sarah that he’s taking her out for dinner.

He says that there’s something he wants to discuss.

Later, Sarah tells him that she needs to work late again, as they’re trying to win a big contract.

Adam says that they need to make time to talk about having a baby.

But Sarah is reluctant, saying that now isn’t the right time for them to be thinking about a baby.

Sarah tells Adam that the time isn’t right to be thinking about babies… but might she change her mind? (Credit: ITV)

Sarah gives Adam hope

With Sarah throwing herself into work, she and Michael soon hit a snag.

Later, Michael shows Sarah some more of his designs and suggests they think big and bombard all the retailers on Stephen’s list.

In the factory, Sarah, Michael and Stephen watch as Beth works away on new samples for their business venture.

The next day, after spending all night working on the samples, Beth tells Michael that her machine has jammed – and that Carla will realise she’s been moonlighting on their project if she sees the damage.

Will Carla find out that Sarah and Michael have been going behind her back on their work?

While Adam waits for a baby, Sarah and Michael’s side-hustle is going from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sarah promises Adam that she’d be willing to think about having a baby when the time is right.

But, as she and Michael meet with Rufus from Donahues to show off their samples, will her new business get in the way of broody Adam’s baby plans?

Will Sarah come to regret giving Adam baby hope?

