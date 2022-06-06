Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, June 6) reveal that the future of baby Alfie is still uncertain.

Meanwhile, George reacts badly when he meets Sean’s new boyfriend and Summer is feeling the pressure as her final exam looms.

All this and more as we reveal tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Can Toyah hold on to Alfie? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s next for baby Alfie?

With Toyah still reeling from the death of Imran, and the police suspicious over her part in the car crash, it’s clear she is on the edge.

Meanwhile, Kevin is now fully committed to Abi and the pair are looking to the future – and it’s a future they see as having Alfie in it.

Of course, Toyah’s custody of baby Alfie built on a terrible lie, and with Imran now dead, will Toyah really be able to hold on to him?

Meanwhile, as the rest of the Street come to terms with Imran’s death, some have their own theories on what happened.

While Sean is smitten, George is rattled (Credit: ITV)

George’s shock at Sean’s new fella

Sean’s got himself a hot date with Frank, the man he met in the Rovers recently.

However, when Frank turns up at number 11 to collect Sean, he doesn’t exactly get a warm welcome.

Eileen mistakes him for an ex-convict selling door-to-door, much to her embarrassment.

George is introduced to Frank in the Rovers and is shocked when he sees him.

George recognises Frank from school and becomes flustered.

What is the history between the pair?

Aadi tries to help Summer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi tries to help out Summer

Summer is feeling the pressure as her final exam approaches.

She’s also waiting to hear back from her appeal after she fell ill during her last exam.

She has lunch with Aaron to take her mind off of things, happy the two of them have now opened up to each other over their troubles.

Later, Aadi visits Summer and gives her some home-made revision cards he’s made to help her with her studies.

Is she now ready to sit her final exam and put the stresses behind her?

Coronation Street spoilers: Max is pleased to get a date (Credit: ITV)

Max is smitten

Max is helping a girl from school with her media studies homework and it’s clear he’s keen on her.

After the pair swap messages, Max is chuffed when Sonya agrees to a date.

Meanwhile, David and Shona watch on amused, glad to see Max behaving like a normal teen.

Leo is loving his pub life (Credit: ITV)

Leo’s booze boost

Leo is enjoying brewing his own ale in the Rovers’ cellar and Jenny is delighted to see how happy he is.

Coming up with an idea, Jenny suggests that Leo’s brew should be the Rovers guest ale.

But are they biting off more than they can chew – or sup for that matter?

