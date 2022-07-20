Coronation Street spoilers reveal Audrey is lying in hospital after events take a shock turn.

Despite her family not knowing she’s been admitted to Weatherfield General, Audrey receives a visit from the concerned psychiatry liaison officer.

What’s wrong with Audrey in Coronation Street spoilers?

Was Audrey really trying to take her own life? (Credit: ITV)

Audrey in suicide bid?

After falling out with her family yet again the week before, Audrey left her birthday celebrations feeling deflated and fed-up.

When Gail called to check on her later on, saying she didn’t seem herself, Audrey insisted she was fine and just needed a good night’s sleep.

However, she failed to mention she was lying in a hospital bed during the call.

And when next week begins, we find out why.

Audrey is visited by Becky, the hospital psychiatry liaison officer. Becky gently asks Audrey why she took so many sleeping pills.

Becky tries to get to the bottom of what’s happened to Audrey in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Did Audrey try to commit suicide?

Was it an accident?

Or did she intend to take her own life?

Given her behaviour recently, it wouldn’t be a hard stretch to think this was deliberate, but will she be willing to admit it and get the help she needs?

The Platt family want to help, but aren’t going about it in the best way (Credit: ITV)

Audrey’s family worry in Coronation Street spoilers

Audrey is later discharged from hospital and gets a call from Stephen to tell her he’s back.

She’s delighted.

But back on the street, granddaughter Sarah is in the Rovers and she is stunned when Ed lets slip that he saw Audrey at the hospital.

Will Audrey’s family discover the truth about what really happened?

And can they finally help her?

Audrey is proving a worry to her family (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Audrey?

Audrey has had a difficult time of late.

She has been finding the struggles of ageing hard, refusing to accept there was a problem with her vision and causing several car crashes because of it.

She eventually agreed to get checked out and had an operation to remove cataracts.

But her drinking has become more of a concern.

She is downing more than a few too many each day and drunkenly lashing out at her family.

It culminated in her sacking everyone from the barbers and chucking them out. She then got trapped under a motorcycle that fell on her overnight.

Son Stephen arrived in time to rescue her, but she has continued to hit out at all those close to her, despite her near-death experience.

So what is really at the root of all this? Is Audrey depressed? Is that behind this apparent attempt on her own life? Or is something else going?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

