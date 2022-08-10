Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey makes shock decision following suicide attempt

New Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed Audrey makes a big decision about her future.

After she tried to take her own life recently, Audrey has been trying to pretend everything is okay.

But when Dr Gaddas suggests anti-depressants tonight (Wednesday August 10) a reluctant Audrey knows she might need some help.

Audrey ended up in hospital last month (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Audrey in Coronation Street?

Audrey will confide in her friends about what happened next week, but then she makes a shock u-turn over her future.

Viewers saw Audrey in hospital last month, having taking too many sleeping pills. She has tried to pass it off as an accident, but medical staff – and viewers – know that’s not the case.

Meanwhile, her family are in the dark over what really happened.

When Audrey has lunch with her friends Roy, Rita, Claudia and Ken next week, she will finally accept that her overdose was a suicide attempt.

Audrey will explain a neighbour raised the alarm when they noticed something was wrong and called an ambulance.

She’ll admit that she kept her true feelings hidden.

As the group of friends discuss growing older, Audrey says she misses her late husband Alfie and has been feeling useless and depressed. This resulted in her turning to drink.

Audrey tells her friends the truth (Credit: ITV)

Audrey’s big decision revealed in Coronation Street spoilers

Wanting to take control of her life after her confession, she decides she will repoen the salon after all.

Her family leased the old building off Debbie as a birthday surprise for Audrey. But she was underwhelmed and insisted it wasn’t what she wanted.

However after some thought, she realises it is what she wants and she sets about putting the wheels in motion.

But she has big plans.

Huge.

As she throws money at the situation, planning a makeover with no expense spared, is everything really okay?

Coronation Street spoilers see Stephen telling Ken and Rita about Audrey’s plans and realises they know something he doesn’t.

As he pushes Audrey for the truth, she lies. Audrey brushes it off as merely a health scare which was minor and not worth reporting.

But Stephen is still suspicious and thinks it’s the perfect time for Audrey to sign the trust fund paperwork.

He’s clearly disappointed when she insists there’s no rush.

It’s obvious both Stephen and Audrey are hiding massive secrets, but will either of them confess?

Can Stephen really be trusted to help his mum? (Credit: ITV)

Sue Nicholls on Audrey’s storyline

Of the storyline, Corrie star Sue Nicholls, who has played Audrey for over 40 years years, explained: “Audrey is very sorry for what she has done and certainly her first reaction was to keep it from her family.

“Family do, and will always, mean so much to her despite the sniping now and again.

“Her family are busy with their own lives,” Sue continued.

“They see her down and upset moments as her not being able to cope with the real world and she feels they have started treating her a bit like a child and she started to feel depressed.”

“She is mostly very healthy and together but her depression seemed to take over totally.”

Audrey confiding in her friends really helps her (Credit: ITV)

It’s good to talk

Audrey confiding in her friends is a turning point and Sue hopes viewers will see how good it is to talk.

“The importance of being able to talk to people you trust about how you feel,” she says.

“Sometimes the young generation might think that anyone over 70 isn’t capable of making decisions which in turn can make older people lose their sense of purpose and begin to feel quite useless.

She adds: “I do hope this storyline helps older people reach out and start talking about how they feel and for younger people to be aware of how much the older generation still has to offers.”

This storyline falls during the latest campaign under ITV’s mental health initiative, Britain Get Talking. aiming to encourage people to look after their mental health through connecting with others.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.