Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey jailed for Stephen’s crimes as he kills again?

Audrey Roberts could be caught up in her son, Stephen’s, next murder in upcoming scenes on Coronation Street.

Stephen is set to kill Teddy Thompkins after Teddy finds out he killed his son, Leo.

However, Stephen’s mother, Audrey could be implicated by her son’s actions and even sent to jail if things go wrong.

Stephen is set to murder Teddy in the upcoming episodes of Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Audrey is involved in Stephen’s next murder

Stephen has caused nothing but havoc since returning to Coronation Street.

Last year we caught a glimpse of Stephen’s dark side, when he murdered Leo in a bid to stop him from spilling the truth about his financial situation.

Stephen pushed him off the factory gantry and covered it up by pretending that Leo went to Canada, after Leo threatened to expose his plans.

Now, it appears that Stephen will sink to another new low as he murders his second victim.

Stephen’s next victim will be Leo’s father Teddy, after he finds out the truth about his son’s death.

However, actor Todd Boyce has confirmed that there is a major difference between this murder and his last.

This time it is not accidental.

Stephen’s next murder may have implications on his mother, Audrey (Credit: ITV)

He told the Metro.co.uk: “With Leo, he was just hiding financial malfeasance, that’s why he wanted to not report Leo’s kind of accidental death.

“But now that he’s got one body down, he’s perfectly willing to cover that up with another murder. ”

Stephen is even set to involve his own mother, Audrey, in his next murder on Coronation Street.

The actor also shared that Audrey could be ‘implicated’ if things go wrong.

Todd added: “It’s really black and it’s heart in your throat, it’s great and it’s funny with these people very, very close to the body.

“Some people help me, inadvertently. Something happens that means Audrey could be implicated if things go wrong.”

Is Audrey facing jail for her son’s crimes?

