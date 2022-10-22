Audrey Stephen Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey in danger as she derails Stephen’s escape plans?

Stephen grows increasingly desperate

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

In the latest Coronation Street spoilers, Audrey may be in danger as she inadvertently derails son Stephen‘s escape plans.

Stephen is feeling the pressure as Jenny and Teddy meet to discuss finding Leo.

In spite of Stephen trying to throw them off with a text message, Teddy insists that he is going to Canada to visit Leo.

Cornered by Gabrielle and convinced he is about to get Audrey’s money, Stephen readies himself to flee Weatherfield.

However, his plans are ruined by a shock announcement from Audrey.

What will the increasingly desperate Stephen do next?

Is Audrey in danger?

Stephen and Gabrielle looking tense
Stephen is under pressure from Gabrielle, who makes it clear that she is in charge (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen is feeling the pressure

The week begins with Teddy and Jenny determined to find Leo.

In an attempt to throw them off the scent, Stephen takes a picture of Teddy and Jenny together on the street.

He sends the picture to Teddy from Leo’s phone, with a message that says “don’t contact me again.”

However, Teddy only grows more determined.

He says that he is going to Canada to find Leo himself.

Next, Stephen is cornered by Gabrielle, who makes it clear that his time is running out.

She demands money from Stephen.

Gabrielle and Stephen make a plan to finally steal Audrey’s money (Credit: ITV)

Stephen puts an escape plan into motion

When Audrey gives him her phone, Stephen readies his escape plan.

He tells Gabrielle that he is expecting a call from the mortgage broker.

He explains that she will need to pretend to be Audrey.

Now sure that he is going to get his hands on the equity money, he tells Gail that the time has come for him to move on.

Suddenly, his plans are thrown into disarray when Audrey makes an announcement.

Stephen and Gabrielle, deep in conversation
Gabrielle and Stephen have a plan – but will Audrey’s holiday ruin it for them? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen attempts to sink Audrey’s holiday plans

Stephen’s escape plan is scuppered when Audrey announces that they are planning to see the Northern Lights with Sam.

She suggests that they might stay in one of Stephen’s Canada holiday homes.

Horrified, Stephen convinces Gail that the weather will be too harsh for Audrey.

He tells her that they would be better off in Norway, on a cruise.

He offers to book it for them.

But what does Stephen have planned?

Is Audrey in danger from her scheming son?

