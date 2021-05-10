Coronation Street SPOILERS: Asha to cover for Corey as she gives him a false alibi?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Corey instructs Asha to cover for him and tell police he was with her on the night of the attack. But will she go through with it?

Last week, Seb and Nina were attacked by Corey, Kelly and their friends. As Nina was taken in for surgery, Abi was later told Seb had failed the brain stem tests and died.

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, May 10) a frustrated Abi tells Kevin that she’s going to have to find Seb’s attacker by herself.

She begins to quiz Nina about the attack on Seb but she admits it’s all a blur.

When Kevin reveals that Nina remembers seeing Corey and Kelly shortly before the attack and he’d be wise to keep Asha away from Corey, Dev is aghast.

Meanwhile Kelly is panicking and calls to see Corey, asserting they’re in big trouble.

Summer soon unburdens herself to Todd and explains that she was there the night Seb and Nina were attacked, but left before anything happened.

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha to cover for Corey?

The police soon call at the builder’s yard flat and arrest Kelly, leaving Toyah stunned. Asha watches in horror as Kelly is taken away by police.

Panicking, Corey instructs Asha to tell the police that they were together in the flat when the attack happened and to ensure Amy doesn’t say anything.

Asha soon meets up with Amy, but they’re interrupted when Dev arrives. Dev begs Asha to come back home, worried that she’s living with Corey, a prime suspect in the attack.

Amy tells Asha that she needs to stop covering for Corey. But will she listen?

Later Billy is horrified to her that Summer went joyriding in a stolen car with Corey and his friends.

He insists she needs to go to the police and tell them everything she knows.

Meanwhile Asha is upset that everyone believes Corey was responsible for the attack.

Toyah watches fearfully as the police gather up Kelly’s belongings for examination. The police start to interview Kelly but she’s terrified and refuses to answer their questions.

Soon she returns home with Imran and Toyah is relieved to see her. But Imran warns his foster daughter that she’s not out of the woods by any stretch. Will the truth come out?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

