Coronation Street SPOILERS: Amy’s life ruined as she’s embroiled in sex scandal

Coronation Street spoilers for next reveal Amy is suspended from school after protesting against sex offenders.

After discovering Summer has been a victim of upskiring, Amy is determined to make a change.

At the bus stop, Amy tells Summer she’s done some digging and it would seem several other girls have been upskirted and harassed.

Summer begs her to drop it but it’s clear Amy is on a mission.

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy suspended

A crowd gathers to watch Amy spray painting the words ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ onto the school (Credit: ITV)

Later at school, a crowd gathers to watch Amy spray painting the words ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ onto the side of the building.

Mrs Crawshaw summons Tracy and Amy to a meeting. She explains she has no choice but to suspend Amy for vandalising school property.

Summer is shocked when Amy reveals she’s been suspended. However Tracy blames Summer for failing to report the incident in the first place.

Summer supports Amy

Later Summer meets up with Aadi, Asha and Amy in Speed Daal and shows the open letter she’s written on Insta in support of Amy.

Over breakfast, Billy tells Summer to check her phone as her open letter has gone viral and he’s extremely proud of her.

Soon Summer receives a message from Mrs Crawshaw summoning her to a meeting. Amy insists she’ll go along with her.

Mrs Crawshaw calls Summer for a meeting (Credit: ITV)

Mrs Crawshaw thanks Summer for bringing the upskirting to her attention and assures the girls she’ll be talking to the governors about the policy change.

However it’s not the change they were hoping for. The girls are not impressed when they realise the school expects girls to wear shirts under their skirts.

A protest at the school

A reporter soon turns up to the protest (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Tim dies after revealing his secret?

Mrs Crawshaw takes a seat in Daniel’s class but is shocked when no pupils turn up.

They discover Amy and Summer are leading a protest against upskirters and Daniel secretly calls the Gazette.

A reporter soon turns up, but will how Mrs Crawshaw react?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.