Coronation Street spoilers: Amy confronts Aaron as she struggles with his sex revelation

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Amy confronts Aaron as she struggles with his sex revelation.

As Aaron denies raping Amy, she struggles to process what’s happened.

How will Amy deal with Aaron’s actions in Coronation Street spoilers?

Aaron sexually assaults Amy (Credit: ITV)

Aaron sexually assaults Amy

This week, Aaron sexually assaults Amy.

Summer admits that she is struggling to trust Aaron after finding out that he’s been speaking to his ex, Mia, again.

After rowing with Summer, Aaron and Amy end up kissing each other.

Later, after a night out with Summer, Amy and Aaron head back to the flat and share some drinks whilst playing some games.

Afterwards, they both go to the bedroom but Amy isn’t feeling her best and rolls over away from Aaron.

With Amy too drunk to realise what’s going on, Aaron proceeds to sexually assault her.

Amy only realises that she and Aaron had sex without her consent the next morning.

She’s left struggling to process the event.

Aaron lies to Amy’s face (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron denies raping Amy

The night after Aaron sexually assaulted her, Amy tries to remember what happened.

Feeling hungover, she can’t remember a thing.

At Speed Daal, Aaron tells Amy that they shouldn’t have slept together.

Amy’s shocked by the revelation that the pair had sex.

With Aaron and Summer having made up, Aaron tells Amy to keep quiet about their drunken sex mistake.

Amy tells Aaron that she was too drunk to consent but Aaron makes out that she wanted to have sex with him just as much as he did.

Amy realises that Aaron’s lying.

Struggling to process her sexual assault, Amy misses her lecture and worries Steve.

Agreeing to go for a drink with Summer, Amy realises that Aaron is also joining them and quickly scarpers.

Later on, Amy tries to warn Summer about her relationship with Aaron but fails to tell her the truth about what happened between them.

Will Amy listen to Aaron and keep quiet?

Or, will she reveal the truth about Aaron sexually assaulting her?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Amy open up to her loved ones? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!