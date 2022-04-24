Coronation Street SPOILERS: Amy Barlow terrified as she confronts date rape attacker

New Coronation Street spoilers show Amy Barlow will come face-to-face with her date rape attacker in the soap next week.

The schoolgirl was spiked during a school party, leaving her utterly terrified.

Amy launches herself as the boy she thinks spiked her in Coronation Street next week, new spoilers show (Credit: ITV)

She was rushed to hospital by boyfriend Jacob – but has no idea who spiked her drink or why.

It has left her convinced someone was trying to drug her to rape her – and she has struggled to cope in the aftermath.

However, viewers know that Max Turner was ultimately responsible for Amy’s ordeal – when his plan to spike teacher Daniel Osbourne went wrong.

Amy accidentally picked up his drink and downed it before leaving the school event.

Now next week with Amy convinced her would-be attacker is everywhere, she becomes convinced she knows who was responsible.

When a lad at school keeps giving her admiring glances while she’s with pal Asha, Amy convinces herself it was him who spiked her.

Coronation Street: Amy Barlow to discover truth about horror spiking?

And when he’s near her coffee, it becomes too much.

In a fury she confronts him and hurls her coffee all over him.

She becomes totally distraught at the idea that he could be the one who spiked her.

Max watches on feeling guilty.

Max watches on but doesn’t come clean about what he did (Credit: ITV)

The worrying situation gets back to her uncle Daniel, who viewers know is aware that Max is the true culprit.

He realises that keeping the secret is causing Amy horrifying stress – and so he makes a decision.

Daniel visits Max and dad David and tells them Max needs to come clean.

He warns them that if Max doesn’t tell Amy the truth, then Daniel will have to.

Max insists to his dad that Daniel is bluffing, but David’s not so sure.

Will he come clean or will he let Amy keep suffering?

