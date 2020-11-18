Coronation Street spoilers reveal Alya suspects Geoff has been hiding his ex-wife Elaine. But are her suspicions correct?

A few months ago, Geoff’s first wife Elaine arrived in Weatherfield and told Alya and Yasmeen she was also abused by Geoff. However after Geoff discovered she was in the area, she mysteriously vanished.

In next week’s scenes Tim apologises to Yasmeen for failing to believe her. When Tim reveals that he’s agreed to be a witness for the defence, Geoff is horrified.

Geoff is horrified when Tim reveals that he’s agreed to be a witness for the defence (Credit: ITV)

Later Alya visits her gran and tells her how Tim is willing to stand as a witness.

Meanwhile Ray calls at Speed Daal and offers to buy No.6 from Geoff at a knockdown price. Ray reminds Debbie that they need to get their hands on as many houses as they can before they go public with their plans.

Alya visits her gran and tells her how Tim is willing to stand as a witness (Credit: ITV)

Later Ray tells Debbie that he’s managed to persuade Geoff to sell No.6. Geoff reveals to Alya that he’s changed his mind. He’s selling the house and plans to move to Cyrus.

Coronation Street: Alya suspects Geoff has been hiding Elaine

When Ryan tells Alya that according to the satnav in the van, Geoff has frequently been going to Oldham, Alya wonders if it’s got something to do with Elaine’s disappearance.

Elaine disappeared months ago (Credit: ITV)

Later Alya clocks a furtive Geoff arriving home with an overnight bag. Alya calls at No.4 an shares her suspicions about Geoff with Tim and Sally.

Whilst Geoff’s out, they go into No.6 and try to look for an address in Oldham, hoping for answers.

Geoff returns home and orders Tim and Alya out of his house (Credit: ITV)

But suddenly they’re interrupted. What is Geoff’s secret?

Geoff returns home and orders Tim and Alya out of his house.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

