Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alya reports Geoff to the police

Next week's Coronation Street sees Alya Nazir report Geoff Metcalfe to the police. But will it help her save Yasmeen Nazir from his evil grasp?

After months of Yasmeen being subjected to Geoff's horrendous coercive behaviour, Alya finally discovers Geoff's true colours next week.

Soon she is determined to save her grandmother from her living nightmare.

Alya has finally realised that her gran's marriage is not a happy one (Credit: ITV)

The walls are starting to close in on Geoff as more and more people realise that he's not quite the man that he pretends to be, however, Alya is acting on her suspicions and next week she fights to get Yasmeen to leave Geoff.

After discovering that Geoff is selling their share of Speed Daal so that he and Yasmeen can move abroad, Alya is shocked at the thought of her gran moving so far away.

While Geoff is loving the control he has got over his wife, it is clear that Yasmeen can't think of anything worse than moving away from her family, but she puts on a brave face.

Alya reports Geoff to the police next week (Credit: ITV)

Alya is horrified by the whole thing, and goes to see Yasmeen and pleads for her to pack a bag and leave Geoff. But will Geoff work out what they are up to?

With Yasmeen refusing to listen about how Geoff is abusing her, Alya takes drastic action and heads to the police station to report her gran's husband.

With Toyah in tow for moral support, Alya tells the police everything she knows, adamant that Geoff must have past history of abuse.

Alya tries to get Yasmeen to leave Geoff (Credit: ITV)

She also does some digging of her own and discovers online that Geoff and a past girlfriend were charged with affray, and forces Yasmeen to read the new information she has found about Geoff's past.

But while Yasmeen begs Alya to leave before Geoff sees her, Yasmeen later asks Geoff about a fight he had with someone called Jocelyn Barrie, admitting Alya showed her the article.

Will Geoff realise that Alya is trying to help her gran move out? (Credit: ITV)

But instead of telling the truth, Geoff lashes out in a rage and sweeps Yasmeen's plate of curry onto the floor.

Telling a horrified Yasmeen not to wait up as he marches out if the door, a cowering Yasmeen is left to scrub curry out of the carpet for the rest of the evening.

When Yasmeen wakes from a restless night, she is surprised to see Geoff didn't come home.

But before he makes a reappearance, Alya pops over to see her gran and admits she has reported Geoff to the police.

Geoff's abuse is getting worse by the week (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen is terrified about what this might mean, and warns Alya not to make her pick between them.

When Geoff finally returns home, he makes himself out to be the victim.

Can Alya save Yasmeen before it's too late?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

