Coronation Street SPOILERS: All-out war as Fiz publicly shames Tyrone and Alina

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Fiz publicly shames Tyrone and Alina, leaving the three at war.

Earlier this year, Tyrone left his fiancée Fiz for Alina. The new couple immediately moved in together and Alina is now pregnant with Tyrone’s child.

In next week’s scenes Fiz is working in the factory when Beth and Sean urge her to sign up to a dating website. Fiz is excited to see that she’s had a reply from a guy called Chris who’s like to meet up.

Fiz gets ready and goes to meet her date in the Bistro only to discover that Chris is actually a reporter.

Chris hopes to run a story on aggrieved women who have been dumped for a younger woman.

Fiz is furious, but when Chris points out how good it will feel to tell the world the truth, she’s torn.

Later in the factory Beth and Kirk grill Fiz about her date, but she refuses to discuss it.

Maria urges Fiz to take Chris up on her offer to do the article as she’ll find it therapeutic.

Fiz decides to meet up with Chris and agrees to do the article.

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz shames Tyrone and Alina

Later Tyrone and Alina read the article. Afterwards an angry Alina confronts Fiz and points out that she never set out to steal Tyrone from her.

Tyrone calls in at the furniture shop and confronts Fiz over the article.

At Alina’s suggestion, Tyrone approaches Daniel hoping that he’ll write an article telling their side of the story.

Meanwhile in the furniture shop a customer called Phill comes in. He suggests to Fiz that they meet for a drink leaving her flattered.

