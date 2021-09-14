Coronation Street SPOILERS: All-new pictures for next week September 19 – 23

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Zeedan has brought a whole lot of trouble back to Weatherfield with him, while the senior residents of the Street say farewell to Norris.

Zeedan’s battered – and in bother

Alya reluctantly agrees to take Zeedan’s loan of £50k but when he has a go at Ryan for cheating on her, she tells him where to shove his money.

Yasmeen plans a family meal at Speed Daal, but on his way there, Zeedan is set upon as two thugs grab Zeedan.

Elaine and Cathy are horrified to discover Zeedan slumped in the ginnel, battered and bleeding.

When Zeedan comes to at the hospital, he says he has no idea who attacked him but insinuates to Craig that it could have been Ryan.

Luckily, Ryan has an alibi and he tears a strip off Zeedan for trying to land him in it – who then comes clean to Yasmeen and Alya that he’s in trouble.

Yasmeen agrees to take Zeedan’s loan, but warns her grandson she wants him back under her roof where she can keep an eye on him.

Meanwhile, Ryan is hoping he and Alya may still have a future, as she stuck up for him against her brother.

Norris is laid to rest

It’s time for the Street to say goodbye to Norris, and stressed Freda lays into George when she looks at the Order of Service for the funeral and his date of birth is wrong.

As the mourners gather in church for Norris’s funeral, Audrey hands round a hip flask of tequila.

There are heartfelt tributes, before Billy reads out a letter from the man himself.

Making mischief to the end, Norris claims there’s something hidden in the paperboy outside The Kabin and reveals a secret about Rita that causes friction between her, Claudia and Audrey!

Audrey and Rita’s bickering ruins Norris’ wake. Outside The Kabin Mary, Ken, Gail and Brian gather to unlock the secret Norris hid inside the paperboy.

When they can’t get it open, Mary returns with a chainsaw and decapitates the paperboy to find out what secrets lie inside.

Kelly feels rejected

Sharon visits Kelly and tells her not to worry about money as somebody made an anonymous donation to fund her case. Kelly’s heart leaps, convinced it must be her dad, proving he’s still alive.

But her mood drops quickly when her new friend Mia spots Sharon. When Kelly explains Sharon works for her dad, Mia’s horrified to realise she’s Rick Neelan’s daughter.

Kelly confronts Mia and demands to know what her problem is with her dad.

Mia reveals that Rick is the reason she’s locked up and her mum’s dead.

Kelly explains her dad’s now living in Spain and has paid her legal fees but Mia’s not convinced, telling her she reckons someone’s done away with him.

Kelly calls Gary and demands he come and tell her the truth about her dad. As Kelly demands to know where Rick is, Gary squirms.

Aled snatched?

When Freda learns that Gemma’s gone to the hospital to meet other mums whose kids have cochlear implants, she struggles to hide her annoyance.

Gemma assures Freda that after the op, they’ll still maintain links with other deaf people – and Freda offers to take Aled for a walk to give her a break.

But Freda is further irked when she overhears Bernie and Chesney discussing the hassle of attending deaf groups and how they want Aled to talk properly and fit in – to be ‘normal’.

When Freda doesn’t return, Gemma confides in Roy that she fears she’s taken Aled.

Gemma panics as they need to find Aled and get him to hospital before he misses his operation.

She tracks down emotional Freda at the community centre with Aled, showing him a website dedicated to successful deaf people.

She and Chesney desperately try to get Freda to see sense before it’s too late.

Max testing Daniel

Daniel has a lot on his plate when he agrees to tutor Summer too, to help with her Oxford Uni application.

Daniel lands himself in David’s bad books when he relays a claim from Max that the school gives him less homework because of his ADHD – and Daniel calls David a mug.

Seeing Daniel tutoring ‘swot’ Summer, David makes a catty remark about him liking younger girls, which Max overhears.

Max later makes a dig at Daniel, likening his relationship with Bethany to that of Romeo and Juliet.

Daniel’s wallet goes missing and, suspecting Max, he challenges the lad about it – David rages when he seems Daniel trying to look in his pockets.

Out of Grace and favour

As Grace packs to leave, she hands Ed a snagging list of things she wants done around the new house, claiming if he doesn’t sort it they won’t see Glory again.

Aggie rails at Grace for working Ed into the ground for free, meaning they can’t afford to go for dinner with James.

Gail’s back!

Gail returns from Thailand and Audrey is delighted that her daughter is home. And so are we!

