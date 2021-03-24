Coronation Street spoilers reveal Alina is left shaken after Fiz confronts her in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, March 24).

Earlier this week, Tyrone told Fiz that he and Alina shared a kiss and she was left devastated.

However Tyrone assured her that she and the girls are his world.

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz confronts Alina

In tonight’s scenes Fiz confronts Alina and tells her she knows all about their moment and if she knows what’s good for her, she’ll stay well away from Tyrone in the future.

Shaken and upset, Alina tears a strip off Tyrone for telling Fiz about their kiss and orders him to keep away from her from now on. Tyrone is left in turmoil.

Fiz confronts Alina (Credit: ITV)

Later, Fiz reluctantly meets Tyrone in Speed Daal, but when Sally makes a dig about Tyrone and Alina, she hurries out, mortified.

Chesney soon assures Fiz that Tyrone’s cheating will soon be yesterday’s news.

Jennie McAlpine talks about Fiz confronting Alina

Speaking about the confrontation, actress Jennie McAlpine revealed Fiz tells Tyrone she won’t go after Alina. However she soon ends up confronting her in Roy’s rolls.

Jennie told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Tyrone says ‘forgive me, my brain went funny and lets try and make this work.’

Tyrone wants Fiz’s forgiveness (Credit: ITV)

“He says: ‘you won’t say anything?’ and she says ‘no definitely no’, but I literally go out the front door and see her in the corner shop and say ‘oi you!’

“We go to Roy’s Rolls for the neutral ground. Fiz feels comfy in Roy’s Rolls and we have a chat about it.”

Jennie continued: “When I say chat, it’s more of a threatening monologue from Fiz. She thinks if that doesn’t work then maybe she’s frightened her off a bit.

Will Fiz ever be able to forgive Tyrone? (Credit: ITV)

“She does run away in tears. And I don’t know, it’s the only thing Fiz has got really.

“She thinks ‘I’ll tell her to stay away from him. I don’t know what else I can do’, because we all live on the street so that’s all she has.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

