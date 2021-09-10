Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alina leaves the cobbles after Tyrone breaks up with her?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Alina goes to leave Weatherfield after she and Tyrone break up.

Tyrone struggles to muster up any interest in Alina’s plans for a Romanian wedding, especially when he finds crying over a petition to have Hope removed from school.

Hearing what’s happened, Phill calls on Fiz and suggests they get a bite to eat.

Phill returns (Credit: ITV)

When Evelyn tells Tyrone that Phill has come back and took Fiz to the Bistro, his jealousy is evident.

Unable to help himself, Tyrone goes over to the Bistro and when Phill goes to the loo, he tells Fiz how much he misses her and the girls.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone gets jealous over Fiz

He reveals how much he enjoyed their kiss and how his engagement to Alina was a mistake as Fiz listens in disbelief.

Later Tyrone tells Alina that Fiz is thinking of moving away with the girls and he can’t possible go to Romania at the moment.

Alina is hurt, but in the factory Michael advises her to cut Tyrone some slack, saying his kids will always come first.

Alina tells Ty she’s cancelled their trip and accepts that his girls come first. Tyrone masks his guilt.

Fiz calls Tyrone as Hope refuses to go to school. Alina says that when they’re married she’ll be a firm but fair stepmum, Tyrone can’t look Fiz in the eye.

Tyrone confesses to Fiz that he misses her (Credit: ITV)

After telling Alina she hates her for stealing her daddy, Hope pulls the damaged Teddy from her bag and admits she stole it.

However she feels bad and apologises about the fire. But when she says she’s sorry about all the other fires she’s started, Alina is horrified to realise this has happened before.

At home, she rails at Tyrone for keeping secrets and Tyrone feels guilty.

Alina leaves after Tyrone’s admission

Alina is heartbroken as Tyrone admits he wants to get back with Fiz. She soon confides in Emma that Tyrone wants to be with Fiz.

Meanwhile Fiz tells Phill about the kiss, but that it made her realise she no longer has feelings for Ty. Phill breathes a sign of relief.

As Alina dumps their couple shot at the garage with the word ‘liar’ written across Tyrone, she ensures a public humiliation before getting into a taxi to leave.

Alina is not happy (Credit: ITV)

As Phill and Fiz head to the Bistro for another date, can Tyrone convince Alina to stay?

Having found out Alina hasn’t got on her flight yet, Tyrone races off to go and find her.

Having tracked her to a hotel, he asks her to reconsider leaving.

Will Alina leave? (Credit: ITV)

When she makes out it’s over between them, will Tyrone accept this? Will Alina leave Weatherfield?

Tyrone makes a discovery about Phill

When Phill drops his car off at the garage a jealous Tyrone searches his car, hoping to find something to discredit him.

Phill drops his car at the garage (Credit: ITV)

When he discovers a napkin with a woman’s name and number scrawled on it, he pockets it.

Tyrone arrives to look after the girls but as Phill arrives to pick up a glammed up Fiz, Ty’s jealousy is evident.

Tyrone reveals he saw the napkin and knows about Brigette.

