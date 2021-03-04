Coronation Street spoilers reveal Alina confesses she has her eye on someone. Could it be Tyrone?

Over the last few weeks, Alina and Tyrone have grown closer.

In next week’s scenes, Tyrone is awkward when Alina mentions being in his yoga class in front of Fiz.

Alina mentions Tyrone is in her yoga class (Credit: ITV)

Later Tyrone is unamused as Fiz jokes about the idea of him fancying Alina. She states that Alina is too young and too beautiful for him. Tyrone is quietly miffed.

Alina is hurt by Seb’s indifference when she explains that her family dog in Romania has died.

Coronation Street spoilers: Alina makes a confession to her friends

When she bursts into tears in the street, Tyrone is sympathetic towards her. He tells her about his own dog Monica.

At Underworld, Sarah objects to Alina taking time off work due to the death of a pet. But Tyrone sticks up for her and Alina is grateful.

Alina is upset that her family dog has died (Credit: ITV)

In the pub, Seb is feeling guilty and attempts to sympathise over Alina’s dog. But Seb is intrigued when she lets slip to Todd and Emma that she’s got her eye on someone.

Could it be Tyrone?

Alina and Tyrone’s friendship

Earlier this year, Alina began looking for somewhere else to live when it seemed like the street was going to be demolished.

Tyrone offered for Alina to stay with him, Fiz, Ruby, Hope and Evelyn.

After learning the new development was no longer going ahead, Tyrone spoke to Debbie Webster and Alina was able to move back into her old flat.

Tyrone has been helping Alina (Credit: ITV)

Despite Alina moving out, Tyrone and Alina have continued their friendship.

Most recently he’s been helping her to learn how to start her own business.

