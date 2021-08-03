Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Tyrone tells Alina the truth about the fire, but what will she do?

In next week’s scenes Tyrone tells a suspicious Evelyn that Fiz and Hope have gone to stay with Cilla.

However Fiz tells Tyrone that they’re at a B&B in Manchester but she has no real plan.

Having got the keys back off Hope, Tyrone returns them to Alina and makes out he found them in a jacket pocket.

Alina tells Tyrone that even though Fiz is off the hook, it just means that someone else started the fire with the intention of killing them.

Alina tells Craig about the people trafficking case she was involved in and wonders if one of the people from the gang set fire to the flat out of revenge.

Later Tyrone gives Fiz a call and explains that Alina is living in constant fear so it might be best if they move into No.9.

Fiz warns him that Evelyn may take some convincing.

As Tyrone begins to move their things into No.9, Evelyn points out he could be putting all of their lives in danger, including Ruby’s.

Coronation Street spoilers: Alina looks for the truth

Later Alina confronts Rachel and blames her for starting the fire, however Rachel insists she’s innocent.

Alina wonders who could be responsible for the blaze, but Evelyn has her own suspicions. Tyrone refuses to meet his grandmother’s gaze.

As Evelyn and Alina quiz Tyrone about Fiz, Tyrone starts to regret going along with the plan.

When Evelyn reveals she’s called Cilla and knows Fiz isn’t with her, Tyrone crumbles and tells his nan everything.

Alina calls the police on Fiz

When Alina hears from Chesney that Cilla is on holiday in Cornwall, she’s confused about Tyrone’s story.

She later sees Evelyn and Tyrone let Fiz and Hope into the house and she makes a decision…

As a tearful Fiz is helped into the police car, Alina approaches Tyrone and reveals that she called the police, having discovered that Fiz was lying about her whereabouts.

Meanwhile Evelyn quizzes Hope about the fire and she’s deeply troubled by her lack of remorse.

Tyrone tells Alina the truth

Tyrone catches up with Alina in Victoria Garden and reveals the awful truth – it was Hope who started the fire.

The news leaves Alina dumbstruck. What will she do?

