Coronation Street SPOILERS: Adam warns Daniel off Daisy as she sets her sights on his windfall

In latest Coronation Street spoilers, Adam Barlow is going to step in to warn his uncle Daniel Osbourne over Daisy Midgley’s intentions.

The solicitor knows a schemer when he sees it – and Daisy definitely fits the bill.

Adam will step in to try to save his uncle from Daisy (Credit: ITV)

After breaking up Ryan Connor and Alya Nazir for her own pleasure, Daisy quickly realised Ryan wasn’t the catch she was after.

Instead, she’s been on the lookout for another man who could fund the lifestyle she thinks she deserves.

And next week the barmaid discovers how Daniel has been given a £400,000 house from his mother Denise.

She overhears Adam talking to Daniel about it and can’t help but but in.

However Adam’s not impressed and reminds her she has a boyfriend.

And he soon warns Daniel that Daisy’s only after one thing – and it isn’t his intellect.

Coronation Street’s Daniel Osbourne targeted by man-eater Daisy

But nothing can deter Daisy from getting her man.

Stage one of the plan involves convincing Daniel that they have the same interests.

However, Daisy’s attempts to share a love of Byron fall flat when Ryan reveals her search history.

He’s confused about why his girlfriend has been Googling Byron quotes and shares his mystification when Daniel is in earshot.

Undeterred, Daisy covers the faux pas by talking to Daniel about her dreams of being a teacher one day.

The kind-hearted academic drops off some books to help her pursue this ambition.

Once again, Ryan is bamboozled, but when he calls Daisy on it, she just flounces out.

Everything changes when Daniel suffers every parent’s worst nightmare with his son Bertie.

Daisy wants to get her hands on Daniel Osbourne – and his £400k house (Credit: ITV)

He thinks the little lad has swallowed a battery and rushes him to the hospital.

On the way out, Daisy offers to administer first aid – only to get pushed aside by distraught Daniel.

The next day, when the dust has settled, and everyone knows it was just a false alarm, Daniel feels awful.

He chats to Jenny, who tells him that Daisy was badly affected by the death of Tom, her younger brother.

When Daniel catches up with Daisy, she talks about how she took up first aid after his tragic death.

It’s a moment of closeness that gives Daisy hope that she’s now on Daniel’s radar – but will she get her claws into his house?

