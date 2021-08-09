Coronation Street spoilers: Abi wants Seb’s killer Corey Brent murdered in prison

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Abi Franklin tell friends that she wants Corey Brent murdered in prison.

In tonight’s episodes (Monday August 9), Abi tells Debbie in no uncertain terms that she wants the scum who killed her son to suffer the same fate.

Abi tells Debbie that she wants whoever is responsible for Seb’s death to suffer the same fate

What happens with Abi?

Mechanic Abi (Sally Carman) lost Seb to a vicious hate crime earlier this year.

And, when Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) visits the workshop, she asks for donations to Seb’s memorial garden.

Asha asks Abi if she could place a collection jar in the mechanics, but Abi – visibly shaken – tells her she doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Also in on the conversation is Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), who makes a donation and in an attempt to defuse the situation asks Asha to leave a jar in the bistro.

Debbie makes a donation towards Seb’s memorial garden (Credit: ITV)

“I don’t want her help”

When Asha leaves, Debbie questions Abi’s cool reception to the idea of the collection.

When Debbie asks if Abi is ok, she responds: “Not really.”

“She’s just trying to help,” Debbie said.

“I don’t want her help, or anyone else’s,” Abi snaps back.

“All I want is for the scumbags who kicked my son to death to go to prison for a long time.

“And when they’re in there, hopefully someone will do the same to them.”

Seb died in Coronation Street after a vicious attack (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Seb and Nina?

Seb and girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were attacked in violent scenes that shocked viewers in May 2021.

The horrific attack was carried out by Corey and a group of pals.

While Nina survived, Seb died.

And now Nina is looking to pay tribute to her late boyfriend by making a memorial garden.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

