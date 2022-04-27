Coronation Street spoilers: Abi kidnaps Toyah on her wedding day

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi kidnaps Toyah on her wedding day.

Well, it wouldn’t be a Corrie wedding without a bit of drama, would it?!

Abi tries to persuade Toyah to cancel the nuptials. Will Toyah still go ahead with it?

Abi takes Toyah in a car (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi kidnaps Toyah

Recently Toyah and Imran decided to get back together and go ahead with their wedding, along with their plans to get custody of Alfie.

Next week it’s the day of Toyah and Imran’s wedding.

Abi has realised Ben has been hired by Imran to get dirt on her. She’s fuming and races to see Toyah.

Jumping into the driver’s seat of Toyah’s wedding car, Abi speeds off with a worried Toyah in the back seat.

She is determined to persuade Toyah to cancel the wedding, but what will Toyah do?

It’s not long before Abi ends up dropping Toyah off at the hotel.

As Toyah enters the venue, it’s clear she’s wobbling.

The wedding ceremony does take place in front of Nick, Leanne, Kelly and Adam.

The party gathers in the Rovers, meanwhile Imran confronts Abi in the street. He lashes out and tells her that she’s an unfit mother.

Dean goes to see Abi (Credit: ITV)

Abi makes a huge error

When Abi reveals to Kelly what Imran has been up to, Kelly begs Imran not to take Alfie away from Abi.

Meanwhile, Abi then gets some good news when she learns Elliot will be representing her at the custody hearing after his fees were paid by a mystery donor.

Later Dean approaches Abi hoping to score some drugs but Abi gives him some cash to get rid of him.

However, she has no idea she’s being watched…

Ben has taken a picture of Abi and Dean and he shows Imran. Ben suggests he’s willing to lie in court.

Will Imran play dirty and accept Ben’s offer to gain custody of his son?

