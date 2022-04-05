Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi takes a bottle of morphine off a distressed Kelly.

Although she has no intention of taking it, it looks like it could land her in trouble as she tries to fight for custody of Alfie.

Will Abi get custody of her son or will Imran ruin her chances?

Abi catches Kelly with her mum’s morphine (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi stops Kelly making a huge mistake

As Kelly tries to come to terms with her mum’s death, she is overwhelmed when she discovers she stands to inherit everything from her dad, including their family home.

Kelly asks Gary to go and check on the house for her.

Gary goes to Rick’s neglected house and is faced with a photo of smiling Rick. He packs up some of Kelly’s belongings to take back to her.

As Kelly looks at the reminders of her childhood, she’s overcome with emotion and hurries out.

Later she’s alone in Victoria Garden, numb with misery.

Kelly take out her mum’s little bottle of morphine from her pocket and unscrews the top just as Abi arrives.

Abi takes the bottle off Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 11-15

Imran makes Abi and Toyah an offer

Later Imran tells Abi he’s going flat hunting and suggests she and Alfie could move in with him but she turns him down.

When Imran learns from Kelly that Abi stopped her from taking morphine, Imran is alarmed to realise Abi now has the morphine in her possession.

He shares his fears about Abi with Toyah and tells her that he intends to fight for custody of Alfie.

Toyah is shocked when Imran tells her he would love her help raising baby Alfie and suggests they could be a family.

How will she react?

Abi turns down Imran’s offer (Credit: ITV)

Imran ruins Abi’s chances of getting custody?

Abi tells Kevin she would like to return to work at the garage so she can afford to buy some things for Alfie.

But she’s shocked when she learns Imran plans to fight for custody of their son.

Abi meets up with her solicitor, Elliot and tells him she wants to apply for full custody of Alfie.

Later Abi approaches Imran and makes it clear she has every intention to fight him all the way for their baby.

Meanwhile Imran resorts to dirty tricks. Who will get custody?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.