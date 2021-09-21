Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi goes after Corey with a gun?

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Maximus Evans, who plays Abi Franklin and Corey Brent, have been spotted filming some new scenes.

Earlier this year, Corey Brent and his friends attacked Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin.

Seb died from his injuries, however Corey was found innocent of his murder.

Meanwhile Kelly was found guilty, despite the fact she tried to stop Corey kicking Seb.

After the verdict, Abi was furious and left her fiancé Kevin and the cobbles. However it looks like she will be back on-screens.

In pictures obtained by Digital Spy, Sally and Maximus can be seen filming the upcoming scenes.

Corey killed Seb and Kelly tried to stop him (Credit: ITV)

In one picture Abi appears to be in a car waiting outside Corey’s luxurious home and it appears she’s holding a gun.

According to the publication when she see’s Corey taking out the bins, she takes the gun out of her handbag.

However another actor, who looks to be playing a police officer, is also photographed speaking to Corey.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally Carman teases Abi’s revenge

It looks like Abi will go after Corey with a gun (Credit: ITV)

After the court verdict, Sally Carman revealed that Abi would leave the cobbles, but would return for revenge.

Speaking about what Abi has planned, Sally told Entertainment Daily and other media: “It’s lifechanging and all of those things.

“But it’s like she’s being driven by a force she can’t stop and it’s slightly out of her hands as well because she has to do what she’s going to do.”

Sally Carman has teased what’s next for Abi (Credit: ITV)

It was also revealed that Abi will return for revenge for a big week in October.

Speaking about filming Abi’s return and the upcoming scenes, Sally said: “It’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous and it was such good fun. I don’t know how much I can say.”

She added: “Stunts galore. It’s been so much fun and it’s one of those storylines as an actor that you just go ‘oh come on, let’s have it.’ So it was brilliant.”



