Coronation Street character Abi Franklin is going to suffer a devastating loss after her horror accident in the garage.

The mechanic is going to become trapped under a falling engine and left alone for hours in agony next week.

Abi will be left trapped in agony after the accident (Credit: ITV)

She will face months of treatment to repair her arm and heal from the pain – but that won’t be the worst thing.

The accident comes just hours before she’s due to meet her twins, Charlie and Lexi, to say a final goodbye before they move to Australia.

And because she is trapped in the garage she isn’t able to say goodbye to them for the last time.

Read more: Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans ‘dreading’ soaps’ return to six episodes

Instead the twins think she has let them down again – as does her eldest son Seb.

Furious, he heads back to the cobbles and unleashes on Kevin about Abi’s actions. Until he learns the truth.

He rushes to the hospital and is forced to break the news that the twins have gone for their new life now.

Will Coronation Street’s Abi relapse?

It will be a devastating loss and one that could push Abi back to drugs according to recent reports.

A recent story claimed she will become tempted to go back to her old life on drugs.

A source told The Sun: “Abi’s tried so hard and she’s finally in a place where she has a shot at a happy life.

It means she misses saying goodbye to her children (Credit: ITV)

“But it’s all going to come tumbling down around her and her old habits start to resurface.

“Kevin’s going to have no idea what she’s going through and Abi will need to find every bit of strength she can muster to not relapse.

“Viewers are going to be left questioning whether she can do it or whether she’s a lost cause.”

Sally Carman plays Abi in Coronation Street

In real-life actress Sally Carman’s life is much happier and more stable than Abi’s.

She is engaged to co-star Joe Duttine (Tim Metcalfe) and recently told how they fell for each other.

Sally told My Weekly: “I got engaged during lockdown, which was a complete surprise. Joe took me and his kids for a walk.

Read more: Katherine Kelly announces split from husband Ryan Clark

“He was talking about the Coiners, who used to hide forged coins in the dry stone walls, and told us to see if we could find any.

“I was totally oblivious and found the engagement ring hidden in the wall. It was really beautiful.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!