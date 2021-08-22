In latest Coronation Street spoilers, Abi Franklin lays into Imran Habeeb next week when she discovers he will stop at nothing to free her son Seb’s killer.

Seb was murdered in a violent attack by Corey Brent‘s gang and Kelly Neelan.

Abi Franklin rages at Imran next week for trying to free Seb’s killers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers

The teens are facing a murder trial with Imran representing Kelly.

The family discovers local footballing hero Tommy Orpington has decided to give a character statement for Corey.

And worst of all – Corey and Kelly receive protection from being named by the court.

Abi’s given something to worry about when her stepson Jack takes matters into his own hands.

Hearing how his parents feel disgusted with it all – he decides to name and shame them on social media.

But Toyah is shocked when Simon reveals that Corey’s identity has been leaked online on a Tommy Orpington fansite.

Coronation Street’s Abi Franklin terrified Seb’s killers could be freed

Abi is furious that Corey’s identity is out there online and may jeopardise the trial.

Meanwhile, the police call to speak to Jack about the online posts.

Later in the week, Imran realises he can use Jack’s mistake to help free Kelly.

Abi realises what he’s doing and accuses him of using it to delay the trial.

She confronts him in a fiery confrontation on the cobbles in front of a shocked Toyah.

Imran refuses to admit the truth (Credit: ITV)

Toyah then discovers that is exactly what Imran is doing.

Imran vows that, no matter how unpopular it makes him, he will stop at nothing to win.

And that includes teaming up with his ex-wife Sabeen, who is representing Corey.

Later, at a pre-trial hearing, Imran fronts up to Sabeen with new evidence about the blood splatters on Kelly’s trainers and what they say about the incident.

He’s maintained Kelly’s innocence from day one. But Imran appears shaken when there’s an offer to reduce the plea to manslaughter.

Will he advise Kelly to take the offer or fight to clear her name?

