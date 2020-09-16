Abi Franklin and Peter Barlow find themselves in trouble in next week’s Coronation Street when Debbie Webster accuses them of having an affair.

After confessing to Kevin Webster that her addiction demons are back, Abi has been on her best behaviour.

Debbie accuses Abi and Peter of having an affair in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Abi hits rock bottom

However, she is convinced that she’s blown things once again next week.

Abi gives Jack some bad advice, and Kevin is left fuming.

Worried that Kevin will never forgive her this time, Abi hits self destruct.

She heads to the Rovers yard with nothing but a bottle of whisky for company.

Peter finds Abi drowning her sorrows and tries to talk some sense into her, but it later emerges that she makes a drunken pass at him.

Debbie catches Peter and Abi together and demands answers

When Debbie finds Abi and Peter chatting in the ginnel together, she soon gets suspicious.

Peter begs Abi to promise not to tell anyone about her indecent proposal, and Abi agrees to keep the news to herself.

Peter begs Abi to keep her flirting to herself, unaware she’s already confessed to Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Debbie jumps to conclusions

But it’s only when Debbie comes to find Peter and warn him away from Abi that it dawns on him Abi’s already told Debbie everything.

Peter is fuming that Abi has risked their secret by telling Debbie, and decides honesty is the best policy when it comes to Carla.

But while Peter is preparing himself to tell Carla that Abi tried it on with him, Abi’s desperate for Kevin not to find out and makes him swear he’ll keep quiet.

Peter is shocked wen Debbie wars him away from Abi (Credit: ITV)

However, it’s not long before their secret is out – all thanks to meddling Debbie.

When Debbie hears that Abi’s been seen getting into a car with Peter, she puts two and two together and gets five.

Instead of asking Abi about her trip with Peter, which just so happens to be an innocent taxi ride with Peter as the driver, Debbie goes straight to Kevin.

Debbie tells Kevin that Peter and Abi are having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Kevin sees red

Kevin’s left reeling when his sister tells him Abi’s been cheating with Peter.

Wanting answers, Kevin marches over to the Rovers to have it out with him.

All hell breaks loose as Kevin starts throwing accusations around, leaving Carla stunned.

Peter and Abi try to explain there’s nothing going on between them, but Abi’s forced to admit her pass at Peter.

Will anyone believe Abi and Peter’s protests? (Credit: ITV)

But how will Kevin react to the news his girlfriend has been trying it on with her ex?

And how will Carla feel about Peter keeping such a huge secret from her?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

