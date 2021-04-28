Coronation Street spoilers reveal Abi calls off her wedding to Kevin after Seb is attacked.

In next week’s scenes Abi assures Kevin that nothing will spoil their big day, despite him falling out with Tyrone.

But Abi’s day goes from bad to worse with a series of setback sending her stress levels through the roof.

Meanwhile Seb and Nina scour the internet for a suitable necklace for Abi on her wedding day. But when Seb makes a light-hearted comment about buying Nina an engagement ring, Roy’s troubled.

Nina and Seb look for a necklace for Abi (Credit: ITV)

Later Seb suggests to Nina that perhaps they’ve taken things too quickly and he should move back out.

Nina is taken aback and questions his feelings for her.

Meanwhile Tyrone calls at the garage and tells Kevin that he will be his best man after all.

On the day of the hen and stag parties, Sally has arranged a dinner at the Bistro for the hens whilst Kevin’s stags go to Speed Daal.

Seb is delighted when his mum asks him to give her away and presents her with the necklace. In the Bistro Abi tells her friends she has never felt to happy.

Coronation Street spoilers: Seb and Nina attacked

Meanwhile at Corey and Asha’s he tells her that he’s going to meet his friend Eli.

Eli pulls up in a stolen car. Desperate not to let him down, Asha jumps in the car with Kelly and Summer.

Seb and Nina come across the gang (Credit: ITV)

They soon stop at a wasteland and get out the beer and turn up the music.

But Asha and Summer are horrified to discover the vehicle is stolen. As Kelly berates them, Corey joins in.

Devastated, Asha heads home and meets Amy on her way back.

Meanwhile Nina and Seb are taking a walk along the canal when they come across the gang.

Seb and Nina are attacked (Credit: ITV)

When a drunk Eli and Corey start making nasty jibes at Nina, Summer becomes uneasy and heads home. Soon Kelly slaps Nina after being egged on by Eli.

As Nina and Seb run off, the gang chase them and the couple find themselves subject to an unprovoked and vicious attack.

Abi calls off wedding to Kevin

The stags and hens continue their celebrations, unware of what happened. However the police soon turn up to break the news that Nina and Seb have been attacked.

Abi learns Seb was attacked (Credit: ITV)

In the hospital, the nurse tells Roy that Nina has sustained several blows to the head and is undergoing an operation.

As a horrified Abi takes in the extent of Seb’s injuries, the doctor assures her they’re doing everything that they can and they’re hopeful he will make a full recovery

Meanwhile Kelly and Corey return home. Asha returns home and Corey makes out he’s been home for ages.

Later Aadi comes by and tells them about the attack. Asha reels whilst Corey pretends to be shocked.

Abi tells Seb to cancel her wedding (Credit: ITV)

The doctor explains to Abi that they’re going to run some tests on Seb. Worried sick about her son, Abi asks Kevin to cancel their wedding.

As Kevin hurries out, Abi listens to the message Seb left just before the attack.

An emotional Abi tells Seb how much she loves him as he’s wheeled away for his scan.

Nina wakes up

Soon Nina regains consciousness and tells Roy and Abi that all she can remember was seeing Corey and his mates.

Spotting Corey and Asha outside of their flat, Abi storms over.

Corey pretends to be shocked by the attack (Credit: ITV)

Corey tells Kelly not to say anything. Hearing Summer is suspicious, Corey warns her to keep quiet or Billy will find out she was in a stolen car.

Corey assures Abi that he knows nothing about the attack and he’s just as shocked as her. But when he makes out that he got on with Nina, Asha is perplexed.

Corey swears to his girlfriend that he’s innocent, but tells her it would be best if she told the police they were together all evening.

Nina remembers seeing Corey’s gang (Credit: ITV)

The police question Nina and she recalls how she went on a walk with Seb and came across Corey and Kelly. But she struggles to remember anything about the attack.

Meanwhile the doctor tells Abi that Seb’s tests were inconclusive so they’re going to run them again. Abi tries to remain positive, but will Seb be okay?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

