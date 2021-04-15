Coronation Street SPOILERS: Aadi brutally attacks Corey as he catches him and Asha in bed

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Aadi attacks Corey after discovering he spent the night with Asha.

A couple of weeks ago, Asha got back together with her ex-boyfriend Corey, leaving her dad Dev furious.

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi attacks Corey

In next week’s scenes, Aadi is at home and is stunned when he sees Corey emerge from Asha’s bedroom.

He’s furious when he realises Corey spent the night and threatens to tell Dev.

Aadi attacks Corey (Credit: ITV)

Corey starts to goad Aadi telling him that his sister has a voracious sexual appetite. But Aadi sees red and punches Corey on the nose.

Dev soon returns home to find the twins trading insults.

Asha spent the night with Corey (Credit: ITV)

Aadi decides to keep quiet about his reason for punching Corey in order to protect Asha.

Corey’s dad Stefan arrives

Earlier this week, it was revealed in The Sun that Paul Opacic, who played Steve Marchant in Emmerdale, will be joining the Corrie cast playing Corey’s father Stefan.

Corey was first introduced in 2019 as a love interest for Asha. However he soon proved to have a nasty side.

If you think Corey is bad, wait to see what kind of monster created him.

Stefan’s arrival will spell disaster for Asha when she ends up moving in with him, with Stefan footing the bill.

Corey’s dad will be coming to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Stefan will go head to head with Dev when he ends up buying Nick Tilsley and Leanne Battersby’s apartment for Corey and Asha to live in.

It has been revealed: “Stefan is going to cause chaos on the cobbles this year and will give Dev major headaches.

“If you think Corey is bad, wait to see what kind of monster created him.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

