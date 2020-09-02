Coronation Street spoilers reveal a sinkhole threatens to destroy to the Platts’ home.

In next week’s episodes Shona spends the day with David in the salon but she causes problems with customers and David bites his tongue.

David leaves Shona in Victoria Gardens with Lily whilst he goes to by ice lollies for the kids. But things soon take a dangerous turn.

Things take a bad turn with Shona and David (Credit: ITV)

After the incident with Shona and Lily, David asks Roy to come collect her. David confides in Sarah that he’s worried Shona will never return to normal. Sarah tells him she’ll try to help.

Later, David learns from Nina that Shona is planning to leave, thinking David hates her. Hearing this, David decides to organise a BBQ to persuade her to stay.

Coronation Street: BBQ at the Platts’ takes a horrific turn

Shona and Nina join David, Sarah, Sally and Lily for the barbecue.

Suddenly there’s an almighty crash and a huge crater appears in the middle of the garden. Everyone gazes at the crater completely stunned.

A sinkhole opens up in the Platts’ home (Credit: ITV)

Colin the engineer from the water company surveys the hole and breaks the news to David that as a result of the sinkhole the house is unstable and he’ll have to find somewhere else to live.

The Platt family need to move out of the property (Credit: ITV)

Shona is excited when Bistro owner Ray offers to put them up in one of his hotels.

Could the Platts’ home end up being completely destroyed by this sinkhole?

A busy week for Nick

Whilst it’s all kicking off at the Platts’, David’s brother Nick also has a very dramatic week.

After his stepson Oliver has another seizure, he, Leanne and Oliver’s dad Steve go to hospital.

Nick runs into his former flame (Credit: ITV)

However, while they wait, Nick runs into his ex-girlfriend Natasha Blakeman, who he hasn’t seen in 10 years.

Later, the doctor tells Nick, Leanne and Steve that Oliver has been moved to intensive care where he is being put on life support. Will he be okay?

