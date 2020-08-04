Coronation Street SPOILERS: A face from Gemma's past turns up

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Gemma gets an unexpected message from someone who once did her wrong. Will she be able to forgive them?

Over the last few months, viewers have seen Gemma struggling with postnatal depression after the birth of her quadruplets.

After seeking help, she decided to start doing video blogs and found that it not only helps her, but also helps other women struggling with postnatal depression.

Chesney is horrified when he comes downstairs half-naked during Gemma's livestream (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Chesney comes downstairs naked from the waist up and carrying his shirt which is covered in baby sick. He's mortified to find Gemma is live streaming her vlog and is convinced he'll be a laughing stock.

Later Gemma checks her vlog page and sees she has a message from someone with the username VAN87.

Gemma has a vlog (Credit: ITV)

Despite Chesney's words of warning, Gemma agrees to do a video chat.

Gemma makes the video call and is surprised to discover that VAN87 is Vanessa from the baby sense classes. Will Gemma be able to give her another chance?

Will Gemma forgive Vanessa? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Tisha Merry opens up about marriage and babies with Alan Halsall

Gemma later tells Cathy about her video call with Vanessa and what a tough time she's having.

Despite everyone warning Gemma to tread carefully, she arranges to meet with Vanessa.

Coronation Street: Who is Vanessa? What did she do to Gemma?

Earlier this year, Gemma met two women named Imogen and Vanessa at a baby sense class.

Whilst Gemma thought the two women genuinely wanted to be her friend, they were excluding her from outings and saying some nasty things about her.

Imogen and Vanessa weren't very nice to Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Will Kym Marsh return to Corrie, is she single and what did she say about Maisie Smith?

Gemma discovered she wasn't being invited out when she saw Imogen, who lives on Mawdsley Street, hosting an event in her garden with the other mothers, despite telling Gemma was busy.

But Gemma decided to give Imogen and Vanessa another chance. However, when she heard them making comments about how she shouldn't be allowed to be a mum, she cut them off.

Will Gemma regret giving Vanessa another chance?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.