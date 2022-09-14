Coronation Street: Spider to betray Toyah after her killer confession?

Coronation Street character Toyah confessed to Spider that she killed her husband Imran in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, September 14).

However what she doesn’t know is Spider is an undercover police officer.

Could he betray her and tell DS Swain about her confession?

Imran died in the car accident (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Imran’s death

Before Imran’s death, he and Toyah had gone through a lot together.

After Toyah discovered he had fathered a son with Abi Webster, she was devastated.

However she decided to forgive him and the pair got married and went for custody of Alfie. They also decided to adopt their foster daughter Elsie.

But Imran paid a man named Ben to say that he saw recovering addict Abi buying drugs, ruining her chances of having custody of her son.

Eventually Imran was forced to come clean to Toyah as she drove back from the police station.

Just before the crash Imran confessed to lying about Abi and Toyah told him that she hated him.

Not long later, Toyah crashed the car into a building.

Imran pulled Toyah from the crash but he soon died from cardiac arrest.

As police began to investigate they found the car brakes weren’t used, making the crash look deliberate.

They also realised Imran had left Toyah a voicemail before he got in the car, which she deleted.

She was charged with murder and soon Toyah’s ex-boyfriend Spider returned to Weatherfield

They recently got back together, however Imran’s mother Saira was not happy to catch them kissing.

She told DS Swain that she believed Toyah had been cheating on Imran and killed him so she could be with her new boyfriend.

When she told DS Swain his name was Spider, it became clear she knew him.

Spider was shocked when Toyah revealed she crashed the car on purpose (Credit: ITV)

Spider’s secret revealed and Toyah’s confession

Later DS Swain approached Spider and revealed he was an undercover police officer.

She also threatened to tell his handler about his relationship with Toyah, unless he gave her information about Toyah.

In tonight’s scenes Toyah spent time with baby Alfie and devastated, apologising to him for taking his dad away.

Later Toyah confessed to Spider that she lied to the police, crashed the car on purpose and intended to kill Imran. But her confession was overheard by Leanne.

Spider stormed off and Leanne wanted to know what Toyah meant.

As Toyah explained what happened in the car with Imran, Leanne was furious that Toyah had lied to her.

But after a chat with Peter, she realised that Toyah really didn’t intend to kill Imran.

Meanwhile Spider was sat on a bench and received a call from Toyah, but he ignored it. Will he tell DS Swain the truth?

Toyah is in court this week (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Toyah?

Next week Toyah is in court for her trial. But will Spider tell DS Swain about her confession?

As Leanne and Toyah go to court Toyah is a bag of nerves. But Leanne begs her not to say something she’ll regret and let her solicitor do the talking.

In court the prosecution barrister paints Toyah as a murderer and Adam and Kelly are called as witnesses.

Next Saira tells the court how she saw Toyah and Spider kissing and believes they were having an affair behind Imran’s back. Saira then reveals that she believes Toyah killed Imran on purpose.

Leanne tries her best to defend her sister but as Toyah listens, she’s struggling with her guilt and decides to take the stand.

Later the jury deliver their verdict. What will happen to Toyah?

Meanwhile Spider announces he intends to stick around on the street. He agrees to meet up with DS Swain to discuss his job.

