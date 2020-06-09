Coronation Street solicitor Paula Martin's return to Yasmeen court scene

Coronation Street character Paula Martin made a shock return in last night's episode of the soap (Monday, June 8).

Viewers were introduced to Paula back in 2018 as Sally's solicitor friend.

After her introduction, she made several appearances on the show as she began to date Sophie Webster. However, since February of this year, she hasn't made any appearances.

Paula appeared on screen for a few seconds (Credit: ITV Hub)

But in last night's visit to Weatherfield, Paula could briefly be spotted in court scenes.

As Yasmeen stood in court for her plea hearing, just below her, Paula could be spied.

A few eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that she had returned.

She must be Barrister for Yasmeen working along side Imran as this list of people on Corrie names the Man playing the prosecution Barrister... hope this helps. 😘 xXx pic.twitter.com/a6w3a4zmJr — 🌟❤🌟 Mags 🌟❤🌟 (@Abirdonbird1) June 8, 2020

She must be helping Imran, or maybe just working in the courts. Geoff hasn't been arrested or anything like that so can't be that. JMO of course 😊 — Lyncal😊 (@Lyncal3) June 8, 2020

Stirling was credited in the episode (Credit: ITV Hub)

Coronation Street: Why has Paula not made so many appearances?

Earlier this year, it was reported that Paula actress Stirling Gallacher had left Coronation Street after landing a role in the BBC medical drama Casualty.

However it looks like she will still be making the odd appearance for court cases.

Paula's past on the cobbles

Paula dated Sophie Webster (Credit: ITV)

Whilst she was originally introduced as Sally's friend, she began dating Sally's daughter Sophie.

Their relationship didn't sit well at first with Sally, or Sophie's dad Kevin, however they eventually accepted them as a couple.

During her time on the cobbles, she played a crucial role in Sally's storyline, where she was framed for fraud.

But last year, when Paula could see how much Sophie wanted to go travelling, she encouraged her to go and the pair mutually split up.

Although she stuck around for a while, and even had a one-night-stand with Tracy McDonald, Paula stopped making appearances.

Will we see more of Paula?

Paula could make appearances in future court scenes (Credit: ITV)

While the soap haven't said if Paula will be coming back on a more regular basis, we can expect to see her in Friday's episode (June 10) where Yasmeen's plea hearing continues.

As spoilers have revealed Yasmeen's pleads not guilty, we will most likely see the case go to trial. Could Paula make another appearance?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV