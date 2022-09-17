Coronation Street: Six couples you forget existed

Coronation Street has a habit of creating some iconic couples.

Jack and Vera, Roy and Hayley, etc – but it doesn’t always get it right.

And here are some examples of that with Corrie couples we forgot existed.

Kirk and Fiz

When Fiz Stape first arrived on Coronation Street, it was 2001 and she was interested in Tyrone Dobbs.

However he was with Maria Connor, and so Fiz, naturally, ended up with Maria’s dim brother Kirk.

After cheating on him with Tyrone, Kirk dumped her – but it’s all very much water under the bridge now.

Especially as they are more like siblings than former lovers.

Carla and Nick

In Coronation Street, it’s very much a case of the same faces dating the same faces just in a different order.

So it should come as no surprise that Carla Connor once dated Nick Tilsley.

And they weren’t just a couple – they were married! Albeit briefly.

Mainly owing to her cheating with Robert Preston, and Tracy Barlow blackmailing her over it.

It was all very messy and ended horribly – and so we’ll never speak of it again.

Toyah and Peter have very little to do with each other now (Credit: ITV)

Peter and Toyah

This was weird no matter how you look at it.

Toyah and Peter both returned to Weatherfield at the same time – and it turned out they were together.

And they wanted a baby because there’s nothing weird about Peter having a baby with the sister of the adoptive mother of his eldest son.

Less said the better frankly.

Tracy Barlow and Ryan Connor

It would be a long list to write down every man – and woman – Tracy Barlow has had her claws in.

But in amongst all the Robert Prestons, and David Platts (seriously), there was a Ryan Connor just waiting for the picking.

When Ryan returned with his second head, Tracy couldn’t wait to get at him.

Not because she was particularly attracted to him – but because it would get to his mum, her mortal enemy Michelle Connor.

When you think about it, it’s not surprising most people won’t remember it. Hardly how all grand love stories begin.

Adam and Rosie didn’t last – unsurprisingly (Credit: ITV)

Adam Barlow and Rosie Webster

It shouldn’t have worked – the smart, cocksure lawyer and the airhead and hilarious model.

But it did. No idea how – but they bounced off each other – just not in a way that constituted a long-term relationship.

Instead they agreed to just be mates which was a loss.

But it’s still staggering to realise that Adam and Rosie were a couple.

Though let’s face it, he was much more suited to Rosie than John Stape – and he didn’t kidnap her. (Just some light blackmail).

Leanne was Imran’s other lover when he first started dating Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Leanne and Imran

Oh how this was glossed over!

Back when Leanne Battersby was a legal secretary, she had a fling with Imran Habeeb, as one would.

Unfortunately it also coincided with his other fling with her sister Toyah Battersby.

If they had both just realised that he was a scuzzball then, they’d have saved themselves an awful lot of pain – and a potential murder charge.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Instead, Leanne was just using Imran for sex, and vice versa.

And even after a weird plot to catch him at it with them both, she bowed out and let her sister Toyah go on to develop real feelings for Imran.

Not that she ever mentioned her own history with him – even after all the trouble, and his death.

