Coronation Street: Sinister fan theory suggests Phill will betray Fiz again in shocking twist

A Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Phill Whittaker is planning to secretly film Fiz talking about her serial killer ex-husband John Stape.

Recently Fiz found out Phill was planning on writing a book about John.

Although she was upset, she gave him another chance.

This week Phill told Fiz she needed to move out as the whole house needs rewiring, but fans don’t think everything is as it seems.

Fans don’t seem to trust Phill (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Phill is played by EastEnders and The Bill actor Jamie Kenna

Coronation Street: Phill, Fiz and John Stape

This year Fiz and her daughters Hope and Ruby moved in with new boyfriend Phill into their new house.

However a few weeks ago Hope found information on Phill’s laptop about her biological dad, John.

In a fit of rage Hope destroyed Phill’s car windscreen with a mini-digger.

Phill admitted to Fiz he had been making notes so he could write a book about John from her perspective.

Fiz was horrified and had to tell Hope all the bad things her dad had done.

Phill told Fiz she needed to move out for her own safety, but fans think something else is going on (Credit: ITV)

However when Phill came around to say goodbye to Fiz, he ended up proposing.

Fiz accepted, but in last night’s episode (Monday, June 13) Phill told Fiz that the whole house needed re-wiring, saying it was a death trap.

Fiz’s ex-boyfriend Tyrone offered for Fiz and the girls to move back in to No.9 while the work is being done and he’d move into the salon flat temporarily.

However one fan is convinced Phill is setting up secret cameras so he can record his fiancée talking about John Stape.

Phil’s setting up cams so he can sell films of John Stape’s wife to his dodgy mates #Corrie — mostly-at-home-in-london (@floweroflondon) June 13, 2022

Other fans are suggesting Phill is dodgy and could even try and push Fiz to sell her story in order to help pay for the house repairs.

Why is Fiz still with Phil? He is so dodgy 😬#Corrie — Ryan (@RyanGSoapKing11) June 13, 2022

Electrically death trap

Fiz I think there is something is not right with Phil. He will push you to media to make money #Corrie @WeAreSTV @ITV — planet.bnm (@BnmPlanet) June 13, 2022

How's Phill contributing now anyway? He's not got a job anymore, none of this makes any sense. How's Phill paying for all of these repairs too? Or is poor Fiz copping for it all? #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) June 13, 2022

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.