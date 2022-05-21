Coronation Street fans were reduced to tears after a surprise appearance from Sinead Tinker.

Viewers know gentle Sinead died of cervical cancer three years ago after a long fought battle.

Sinead appeared to Coronation Street fans last night in a video message (Credit: ITV)

In the lead up to her death she recorded a series of messages for husband Daniel Osbourne and their baby son Bertie.

And while it has been a while since Daniel has been seen watching them, last night he was seen emotionally watching her advice.

She appeared to widower Daniel in a video message encouraging him to find love again.

“I just wanted to tell you again how much I love you,” she said to him in the video.

“And that I love you more than anything.

“And that’s why I want you to be happy.”

Coronation Street: Daniel Osbourne gets advice from dead wife Sinead

But his trip down memory lane with his dead wife was cut short when his flatmates Nicky Wheatley and Paul Foreman walked in.

The teacher quickly hid the laptop and changed the subject.

However, later it emerged that Nicky must have seen the video – as she brought up Sinead to Daniel while confessing her own feelings.

As Daniel was left devastated about his failings as a teacher, he said Sinead would be horrified by his behaviour.

But Nicky told him: “She would think you made a bad call.

“But a bad call does not make a bad person. She knew you and she loved you, the same as I… know you.”

Nicky confessed her feelings to Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Nicky added: “You’re hurting, just like you were after Sinead died. I helped you then, I can help you through it now. I think we could have a future.”

But Daniel rejected her, and fans were still emotional about seeing Sinead again.

One said: “#corrie awww Sinead 😥😥”

A second said: “Oh how I do miss Sinead #corrie”

Another said: “Aww Daniel watching video of sinead #Corrie”

