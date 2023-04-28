Coronation Street star Simon Gregson responds to hair transplant rumours

On Monday night in Coronation Street (Monday April 24, 2023), Simon Gregson character Steve McDonald had changed his appearance slightly.

Fans were quick to question why Steve was wearing a hat, wondering if he may have had a hair transplant.

Yesterday (Thursday April 27, 2023) Steve McDonald actor Simon Gregson turned to Instagram to address these rumours.

Steve wore a new hat (Credit: ITV)

Fans thought that Simon had undergone a hair transplant

On Monday night’s Coronation Street, as Amy Barlow attended Nina’s birthday party, Steve could be seen wearing a hat throughout all of his scenes.

This left fans baffled as Steve didn’t take the hat off once throughout the entire episode. Noting that Steve doesn’t usually wear a hat, many fans wondered why his style had suddenly changed.

One fan tweeted: “When you come on Twitter to see why Steve in Corrie is wearing a baseball cap and find everyone asking the same. So it’s either a bad hair cut, a hair transplant or a mid-life crisis.”

Another Coronation Street viewer asked: “I wonder how much that hair transplant is costing Steve McDonald?”

A third person joked: “Everyone asking why’s Steve wearing the cap. Clearly Aadi had a little practice before doodling on Aaron.”

Fans started thinking of reasons for the hat, with some wondering if Simon Gregson had undergone a hair transplant.

Simon hasn’t had a hair transplant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Simon Gregson responds to rumours

Today, Simon took to Instagram to address these hair transplant rumours whilst posting a selfie of himself wearing a white cap and hoodie.

Simon could be seen standing in a field whilst facing the camera, showing off his hat just like Steve had been doing in Corrie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Gregson (@fat_dracula)

Simon captioned the picture: “To those who think I’ve had a hair transplant coz I’m in a hat I’m also in a hoodie with no boob job. People are strange.”

Friends and fans replied to the message with co-star Alan Halsall (Tyrone) joking: “What’s wrong with a hair transplant ?? Asking for a friend…” Alan has been open about his own hair transplant journey.

So, now fans know for sure that Simon hasn’t had a hair transplant. In fact, this was proved to be the case last night when Steve’s natural hair was back on show (Wednesday April 26, 2023).

Fans are wondering why Steve wore the hat (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: So, why was Steve wearing a hat?

So, now that Simon’s confirmed that he has indeed not had a hair transplant, why did Steve randomly choose to wear a hat?

One fan replied to Simon’s post and suggested: “Obviously a continuity issue maybe reshot a scene and you had your hair cut??”

Could Steve’s hat be down to a continuity error? Or, perhaps it was to cover up a new hair cut? Or, maybe he just wanted to wear a hat? The mystery continues…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

