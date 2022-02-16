Coronation Street: Simon Gregson hints at exit for Steve McDonald after 32 years?

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has called for his character Steve McDonald to take a break from Weatherfield.

This week, Steve and Tracy were horrified when they learnt their daughter Amy had collapsed outside of a club.

At first they feared she had take drugs, but her friends assured them Amy didn’t take anything.

Soon doctors began to suspect she had been spiked and date-rape drug GHB was found in her system.

Amy collapsed outside of a nightclub (Credit: ITV)

When Steve found out that former drug dealer Jacob Hay, who Amy had secretly been in a relationship with, was with Amy the night she was spiked, he immediately blamed him.

However actor Simon Gregson, who plays Steve, has said he thinks Steve needs a break after everything that’s happened.

When asked what advice Simon would give Steve in this situation, Simon said: “My advice would be to go on holiday for a very long time and have a break!

Simon has called for Steve to take a long break (Credit: ITV)

“I think what he has to do is just watch it from the wings and be there for Amy if needs be, that’s the only thing he can do.”

What’s next for Steve and Amy?

In Friday’s episode (February 18) Daniel asks Max to download the footage of the dance to give to the police so they can continue to investigate who spiked Amy.

Max watches the footage back and is shocked by what he sees. What has he discovered?

Max makes a shocking discovery (Credit: ITV)

David returns home with a police officer in tow and Max hands the camera over to the officer.

What has he found?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

